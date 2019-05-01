If you're looking to have a blast and do it on the cheap, we've got you covered.
Children of all ages are invited to join the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department for their annual Spring Carnival and celebration on May 1. Welcome the start of the spring season with fun games, a jump castle, face painting, pony rides, crafts and more. The event runs from 3-5 p.m. at Alahambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant. facebook.com/events/2068906023186645/
Experience the Charleston Gallery Association Artwalk with over 40 Art Galleries participating. The event takes places from 5-8 p.m., May 3 at various galleries in downtown Charleston. charlestongalleryassociation.com
Voted "Best Outdoor Event" and "Best Attraction" in Charleston for multiple years in a row. The Charleston Farmers Market is dedicated to the support and advocacy of Lowcountry farmers and growers, offering a variety of local produce, plants, herbs and fresh cut flowers as well as inventive breakfast and lunch options, sweet and savory treats, live entertainment, an assortment of arts and crafts from local artisans and fun activities. The free event runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday in Marion Square, downtown Charleston. charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Join CCPL and Help Me Grow S.C. for a story time followed by free developmental screenings at Read, Rattle and Roll at 10:30 a.m., May 4 at Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. To discover a child's strengths and identify areas where extra support may be needed, parents and caregivers will engage with their children through fun and interactive play areas focused on learning, behavior and development. ccpl.org
The Greek Festival, which will run from May 10-May 12, is the oldest and 3rd largest festival in Charleston attracting over 25,000 people over the course of three days. Proceeds from the festival are given to local organizations and charities in our community through the establishment of programs, education, scholarships and donations specifically keeping children, education, health and basic human needs at the forefront of this endeavor. Part of the proceeds support the historic church building and adjacent park. Tours of the church are available all weekend. The free event will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity Park, 30 Race St., Charleston. charlestongreekfestival.com
Come enjoy your Sunday afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street on Sunday, May 12 at Second Sunday on King Street. This month features new product launches, lots of great sales, great food and more. There will be events and activities, shopping, food and wine and more. The free event runs from 1-5 p.m. on King Street. susanlucas.typepad.com/secondsundayonkingstreet
As a thank you this Mother’s Day, all moms will get in free to Children's Museum of the Lowcountry 12-5 p.m. on May 12. CML is located at 25 Ann St., Charleston. explorecml.org
Charleston Moms Blog is thrilled to partner with Roper St. Francis Healthcare for their 4th annual Bloom: An Event for New and Expecting Moms. You can expect a morning of pampering, food, educational resources, high-end giveaways and swag, and connecting moms and families with mom and baby focused local resources. The free event runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., on May 18 at Roper St. Francis Mount Pleasant Hospital, 3500 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant. charleston.citymomsblog.com
Don't miss this visual art exhibition with over 60 artists set in picturesque Marion Square in downtown, Charleston. The Piccolo Spoleto Outdoor Art Exhibition runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. starting May 24 at Marion Square. spoletousa.org