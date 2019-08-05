It's a scorcher outside these days, which makes going outside midday difficult. That's why we're celebrating those sweet summer nights. Here's how:
Don't miss A Chorus Line at Flowertown starting Friday, Aug. 2. The Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation comes to Flowertown to kick off the 2019-2020 season. On a bare stage in a Broadway theater, 17 dancers audition for their spot in a chorus line. When the director asks to learn more about each of them as a person, and with room on the line scarce, the hopefuls reveal their own motivations for auditioning, from the comic to the heartrending and everywhere in between. The show takes place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 4, 11 and 18 at Flowertown Theater, 133 South Main St., Summerville. Tickets are $30, kids 15 and younger $15. flowertownplayers.org/a-chorus-line
The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in a beautiful outdoor setting. Bring your chairs or blanket. It’s Irie. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. Tickets are $10 adult general admission (13 and up), free for ages 12 and younger and Gold Pass members. ccprc.com
Don’t miss nine nights (every Friday) of great fun, food and shopping at the Daniel Island Night Market. The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. at 870 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island. danielisland.com
Each Wednesday guests can bring a blanket, chair and picnic and enjoy a free family outdoor movie under the stars at Freshfields Village Starlight Cinema Series. The event runs from 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. freshfieldsvillage.com/events/calendar/
Weather permitting, Lowcountry Stargazers will host "Astronomy in the Park" at Brittlebank Park, most Wednesdays from sunset until 9 p.m. (10 p.m. DST). Stop by after work or before dinner and see what the universe has to offer. Members will have a telescope or two set up, and will be available to answer your questions about the night sky. The free event takes place at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston. facebook.com/events/2212225232399993
Don’t miss this summer’s Music on the Green series. This family-friendly, outdoor concert series will feature local groups and top acts from across the Southeast in all genres of music. The concerts are free, and guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. on Aug. 9 at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. freshfieldsvillage.com/events/calendar/
As summer settles on the South, bands from the Charleston area and throughout the state will perform monthly at the Mount Pleasant Pier. All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1,250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch the cool breezes and the views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge. Gates for Shaggin’ on the Cooper open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Advance tickets are $8 per person. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. If available, tickets sold on site are $10. ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Don't miss Film Thursday: "Footloose." The $10 movie package includes your ticket, popcorn, soft drink or bottled water and your choice of a movie candy. Adult beverages and snacks will be available for purchase, including a featured specialty cocktail. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 with the show starting after sunset on the King Street Rooftop. Bring a blanket for cooler temps. The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., Charleston.. therestorationhotel.com
Moonlight Mixer on Folly Beach Pier is fun for all ages and families are encouraged to attend to celebrate summertime and to enjoy dancing in the ocean breeze. The Moonlight Mixer series runs through September on the Folly Beach Pier. DJ Jim Bowers will keep the fun going as he plays beach music and popular oldies. The event runs from 7-11 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach. Admission purchased in advance is $8 per person, and on-site tickets are $10 per person (based on availability). Advanced purchase is recommended as tickets are limited. Beverages will be available for purchase on site. ccprc.com
Hops, habitats and a heaping amount of animals await you at this Carolina-led craft beer experience! Enjoy local brews and local wildlife in one setting at Beer From Here. Sip on select beers at tasting stations throughout the Aquarium. Sustainably sourced small plates from Good Catch partners, animal encounters and additional bar refreshments are also provided with purchase of your all-inclusive ticket. Event is 21 and up. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16 at The South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. Tickets are $45, members $40. scaquarium.org