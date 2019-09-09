As we welcome the new school year and fall in the Lowcountry, we also welcome a host of new and exciting events. Here are a few of our favorites:
Take the whole family out to see the iconic "Footloose" Sept. 1-22. Kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose as the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time. Based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon film that became a worldwide sensation, "Footloose" sizzles with the youthful rebellion and romance that every generation faces. The show takes place at the Historic Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston and tickets are $34-$71. charlestonstage.com
The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for Sept. 4-15. The event, put on by the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It’s an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus. The event takes places at various locations in the Charleston area. lowcountryhospitalityassociation.com/restaurant-week
Don’t miss these exciting activities on the water, in the water and by the water! If you love this region’s many tidal rivers, creeks, ocean views, harbor and waterways, this is the time to immerse yourself. Whether you're a recreational enthusiast or leisure water buff, Charleston Water Week has something for everyone. Sept. 7-15 at various waterways and beaches. Check website for details. charlestoncvb.com/water-week
Bring the whole family to Drayton Hall to learn about the contributions made by the Drayton family and the choices faced by everyone on the plantation during the tumultuous time of the Revolutionary War in Charleston and America. Come see Revolutionary Drayton Hall for Kids. See how soldiers lived and learn of the many ways Drayton Hall was significant to patriots, loyalists, soldiers and civilians during the Revolutionary War. The event runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7 at Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. draytonhall.org
Vultures: Man's Best Friend, Nature's Nicest Scavenger is a morning program at the Center for Birds of Prey that will concentrate on the often underappreciated avian scavengers: vultures. How can they eat rotting meat without getting sick? Why don't they have feathers on their heads? Meet our native vultures up close and personal during a scavenger-focused flight demonstration. The event runs from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw. Tickets are $18, kids 6-12 $12. thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Don’t miss the 7th Annual Charleston Beer Week as we highlight the wide variety of craft beer brands enjoyed in the area today with special events you wouldn't normally find on your calendar. The event runs from Sept. 7-14, throughout the Charleston area. charlestonbeerweek.com
On Thursday, Sept. 12, don't miss Pints for Preservation. Tradesman Brewing Co. and Drayton Hall invite you and all your friends to come kick it with cool beer and enjoy the taproom for an after-work happy hour to benefit Drayton Hall Preservation Trust. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. at Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston. No cover. Just come enjoy your beer and help us preserve Drayton Hall at the same time. draytonhall.org
Malibu Boats and WaterSki Events are excited to announce the 2019 Malibu Open Professional Waterski Event to be held Sept. 13-14 at Trophy Lakes on Johns Island. The event will feature the world’s best men’s and women’s professional water skiers. These athletes will compete for more than $70,000 in prize money in the slalom and jump events.Trophy Lakes, 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island. Check website for details. malibuopenfestival.com
On Saturday, Sept. 14, don't miss the Butterfly Bash. Magnolia's first ever Butterfly Festival will feature guest speakers, demonstrations, a guided nature walk and butterfly stilt walkers. There will be lots of activities for butterfly enthusiasts of all ages. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best butterfly costume. Check website for timing and details. The event takes place at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Attendance to the festival requires garden admission. Garden admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. magnoliaplantation.com
Fans will be thrilled to see that Peppa Pig Live is coming to Charleston on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Peppa Pig Live is here with the all-new action-packed live show featuring your favorite characters as life-size puppets and costume characters in a new live show, "Peppa Pig's Adventure." Come join Peppa on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises. The show starts at 6 p.m. at Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Tickets are $21-$66. gaillardcenter.org