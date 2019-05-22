This month we're focused on how to keep your kids engaged over the summer so when they return to school they're ready to learn. These events can help.
Listen to stories with Charlie the RiverDog. The free event runs from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at the Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island. ccpl.org
Join the mayhem as Chicken Little tries to convince Henny Penny and the rest of the gang that the sky is falling in Porkchop Productions Presents “Chicken Little.” School groups are granted priority access to 9:15 a.m. performances; please plan accordingly. Call 843-805-6893 for more program details. The free show takes place at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. ccpl.org
Weather permitting, Lowcountry Stargazers will host "Astronomy in the Park" at Brittlebank Park, most Wednesdays from sunset until 9 p.m. Stop by after work or before dinner and see what the universe has to offer. Members will have a telescope or two set up, and will be available to answer your questions about the night sky. The free event takes place at June 5, 12, 19, 26 at Brittlebank Park, 17 Lockwood Drive, Charleston. facebook.com/events/2212225232399993/
Listen to Professor Jazz and his quartet demonstrate different styles of jazz music and explain the role of each musical instrument during songs. Professor Jazz is Ken Foberg on trombone, and the quartet includes Thomas Norris on guitar, Brett Belanger on bass and Mike Brown on drums. School groups are granted priority access to 9:15 a.m. performances; please plan accordingly. Call 843-805-6893 for more program details. The free event takes place at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5 at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. ccpl.org
Storyteller J’miah Nabawi presents Merebema wo adwo-o-o! (I come to greet you!). This musical folktale from Africa and the Caribbean features light instrumentation accompanied by the languages of Twi, Yorùbá, Ki-Swahili, French and Spanish. Audience participation is encouraged through creative movement with shakers and gourds. School groups are granted priority access to 9:15 a.m. performances; please plan accordingly. Call 843-805-6893 for more program details. The free show takes place at 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. ccpl.org
Nighttime at the Museum features costumed re-enactors, special displays, an exciting scavenger hunt, crafts and fun demonstrations. The lights will be low, so bring your flashlight! Food and beverages are included in the ticket price. Nighttime at the Museum is appropriate for all ages. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. on June 7 at The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $5 for a member child, $10 non-member child, $15 member adult and $25 non-member adult. charlestonmuseum.org
Don't miss the International Ocean Film Tour Vol. 6- Charleston. It’s 120 minutes packed with the most inspiring stories from the seven seas and the best water sports action of the year. Brought to you by our generous sponsor, Hydro Flask. The event runs from 7-9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Tickets are $15. charlestonmusichall.com
Bring the whole family to Kidding Around Yoga Family Class for a fun, creative, blissful yoga class! The class will introduce classic yoga, meditation, breath work and stress management in a kid-friendly style with original music, games and imaginative stories. Mats on hand to borrow, but bring your own if you have one. All ages are welcome. The free event runs from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at Creative Minds Preschool, 1903 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant. creativemindsmtp.com