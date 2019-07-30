We're so excited for the weekend, what do you have planned?
Friday, Aug. 2
The Pulitzer Prize-winning singular sensation comes to Flowertown to kick off the 2019-20 season with Chorus Line. On a bare stage in a Broadway theater, 17 dancers audition for their spot in a chorus line. When the director asks to learn more about each of them as a person, and with room on the line scarce, the hopefuls reveal their own motivations for auditioning, from the comic to the heartrending and everywhere in between. The show takes place at 8 p.m. on Aug. 2-3, 8-10, 15-17 and 3 p.m. Aug. 4, 11 and 18 at Flowertown Theater, 133 South Main St., Summerville. Tickets are $30, kids 15 and younger $15 flowertownplayers.org/a-chorus-line
The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in a beautiful outdoor setting. Bring your chairs or blanket. It’s Irie. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 8 p.m. at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. Tickets are $10 adult general admission (13 and up), free for ages 12 and younger and Gold Pass members. ccprc.com
Don’t miss the Daniel Island Night Market (every Friday) for great fun, food and shopping! The free event runs from 5-9 p.m. at 870 Island Park Drive, Daniel Island. danielisland.com
Saturday, Aug. 3
Don’t miss Yoga at the Square, a free yoga class every Saturday in Marion Square. Each month features a local yoga studio. Open to all levels. Yoga mats are available for use. Stick around after to shop at the Charleston Farmers Market with 100-plus local vendors selling produce, food, art, music, activities and more. The free event runs from 9-10 a.m. at Marion Square, Charleston. charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Don’t miss Taste of McClellanville, a special event highlighting McClellanville’s food passion. Meet the farmers and chefs who are growing and cooking your Lowcountry favorites. A suggested $5 donation per car to enter both the market and culinary village. All proceeds will go to Sisters Empowering Sisters to benefit local schools. The event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at McClellanville Land and Sea Market, 1369 Pinkney St., McClellanville. georgetownfoodland.com