How are you celebrating the weekend? Here's what we have planned:
Friday, Sept. 20
Kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose as the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation “Footloose” comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time. Based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon runaway film that became a worldwide sensation, "Footloose" sizzles with the youthful rebellion and romance that every generation faces. The show runs through Sept. 22 at the Historic Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston. Tickets are $34-$71. charlestonstage.com
Saturday, Sept. 21
Support sea turtles at the South Carolina Aquarium Turtle Trek 5K. To help ensure that sea turtles have a future in our oceans, the South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center aids sick and injured sea turtles in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Events start at 3:30 p.m. at 1 14th Ave., Isle Of Palms, check website for details. Tickets are $40. scaquarium.org
Incredible Con is South Carolina's newest convention bringing two days of celebrity guests, anime, cosplay, comics, vendors, gaming and much more. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Charleston Area Coliseum, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Ticket are $15-$30. incredibleconventions.ticketspice.com
Meet Daniel Tiger during this special event! Thirty-minute story times will be held in the Main Library’s auditorium. Enjoy crafts, activities and hop on the CARTA DASH with CCPL librarians and Owlbert for a fun read-along in between storytime. The free event takes place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. ccpl.org