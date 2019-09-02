We're definitely in flux due to Hurricane Dorian and cancellations could apply, but here are the activities that are currently scheduled for the weekend.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Don’t miss these exciting activities on the water, in the water and by the water! If you love this region’s many tidal rivers, creeks, ocean views, harbor and waterways, this is the time to immerse yourself. Whether you're a recreational enthusiast or leisure water buff, Charleston Water Week has something for everyone. The event runs from Sept. 7-15 on various waterways and beaches, 423 King St. (CASC Office), Charleston. Check website for details. charlestoncvb.com/water-week
Don’t miss this talk about "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" by C. S. Lewis, followed by a screening of the movie. RSVP by calling 843-883-3914 so organizers know how much popcorn to make. The free event runs from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island. ccpl.org
Don't miss Dog Day Afternoon at Splash Island Waterpark. Space is limited for each session, so purchase tickets in advance. Two sessions will be offered: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. at Palmetto Island County Park, Mount Pleasant. Advance registration is $8 per dog. Day of is $10 per dog. Owners are free with their pets, but regular park admission fee of $2 per person applies. ccprc.com/1182/Dog-Day-Afternoon
Bring the whole family to Revolutionary Drayton Hall for Kids to learn about the contributions made by the Drayton family and the choices faced by everyone on the plantation during the tumultuous time of the Revolutionary War in Charleston and America. See how soldiers lived and learn of the many ways Drayton Hall was significant to patriots, loyalists, soldiers and civilians during the Revolutionary War. The event runs fom 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $10 per person for members, non-members: $12. draytonhall.org
As summer settles on the South, bands from the Charleston area and throughout the state will perform monthly at the Mount Pleasant Pier. All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1,250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch the cool breezes and the views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge. Advance tickets are $8. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. If available, tickets sold on site are $10. Gates for Shaggin’ on the Cooper open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. charlestoncountyparks.com/shaggin
Vultures: Man's Best Friend, Nature's Nicest Scavenger is a morning program at the Center for Birds of Prey that concentrates on the often under-appreciated avian scavengers: vultures. How can they eat rotting meat without getting sick? Why don't they have feathers on their heads? Meet our native vultures during a scavenger-focused flight demonstration. The event runs from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw. Tickets are $18, kids 6-12 $12. thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Don’t miss the seventh annual Charleston Beer Week as we highlight the wide variety of craft beer brands enjoyed in the area today with a variety of special events. The event runs from Sept. 7-14 throughout the Charleston area. Check website for details. charlestonbeerweek.com
Sunday, Sept. 8
Spend your Sunday brunch shopping 100 percent local products at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market. For a list of vendors, music and good times, please visit the website. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. behind the Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston. sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com