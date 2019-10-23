It's almost time for a boo-tastic weekend and we can't wait to celebrate. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, Oct. 25
Celebrate Halloween with spooktacular tastings of the some of the best spirits in the south at Southern Spirits. Come in costume and prepare your palates to sample drinks from local distilleries and beyond. Sustainably sourced small plates from Good Catch partners, entertainment, animal encounters and additional bar refreshments are also provided with the purchase of your all-inclusive ticket. Event is 21 and up. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. at the South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. Tickets are $40 members and $45 for non-members. scaquarium.org
Come join the restless spirits on the haunted boat ride and haunted walking trail for a good scare at Halloween in the Swamp. This event includes a number of special offerings for adults and children of all ages, including music, campfire, marshmallow roasts, jump castle and a lighted pumpkin trail. The more daring Halloween enthusiast may choose to embark on The Haunted Swamp Experience, featuring a haunted boat ride through the swamp which drops participants off on a haunted walking trail through the woods. The event runs from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner. The Haunted Swamp Experience is $15 and includes all general admission activities and the haunted boat ride and walking trail. This option is recommended for adults and children 12 and over only. Children age 6-12 must have parent’s permission to participate. Children 5 and younger are not allowed on the Haunted Swamp Experience. cypressgardens.berkeleycountysc.gov
Saturday, Oct. 26
The James Island Connector Run (JICR) 2019 provides one of the most scenic race routes in the Southeast and one of the most challenging courses in the Lowcountry. Overlooking the beautiful Ashley River and the historic downtown peninsula of Charleston, this 10K Run and 5K run/walk (the 5K course has changed this year to an out-and-back course) goes across the James Island Connector. The post-race festival is held at Cannon Park and includes refreshments, music, beer garden and kids zone. The run starts at 8:30 a.m. at Cannon Park, Charleston. The cost is $35. runsignup.com/Race/SC/Charleston/JamesIslandConnectorRun
Sunday, Oct. 27
Visit participating stores and restaurants during the Fall Sip & Stroll for special in-store events, sales and promotions along with sips and light snacks. The free event runs from 4-7 p.m. at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. freshfieldsvillage.com
Don't miss the Lowcountry Halloween Fest, a unique and safe indoor trick-or-treating experience with dozens of family-friendly local businesses handing out candy. Free admission and free activities. Children can trick-or-treat and enjoy bounce houses, photo booth, balloon animals, airbrush face and body art, laser tag and much more. Special guests will be making an appearance. The first 1,500 trick-or-treaters are guaranteed candy. The event runs from 12-6 p.m. at Citadal Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston. citadelmall.net