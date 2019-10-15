What autumn fun do you have planned? Here's what we're thinking:
Friday, Oct. 18
Come celebrate with local chefs dishing out mushroom-inspired food and pouring local brews at the 6th Annual Mushroom Gathering. Enjoy hearing local farmers and foragers sharing their stories and experiences while sipping on some mushroom-infused Cannonborough craft soda. Don't forget to express your mushroom creativity with our friends from artist and craftsman while enjoying some live music. Tradd Cotter, a local professional mycologists and microbiologist, will be in attendance, interacting and conversing with guests about all things fungi and food. Must be 21 and older and have valid ID. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at GrowFood Carolina, 990 Morrison Drive, Charleston. Check the website for details. coastalconservationleague.org/projects/growfood/
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience James Beard Foundation award-winning celebrity chefs, authors and tastemakers from around the country in an entertaining and intimate setting at the Daufuskie Island Vibes & Tides. The event runs all weekend, Oct. 18-Oct. 20 at Haig Point, 130 Clubhouse Lane, Daufuskie Landing. Tickets starting at $65. daufuskieislandvibesandtides.com
Saturday, Oct. 19
Don't miss Star Wars Reads Day! Stormtroopers, Tusken Raiders and R2D2 invade the library for an afternoon of Star Wars-related fun for the entire family. Bring a camera to have your photo taken with characters from the Star Wars Universe, as members of the Carolina Garrison chapter of the 501st Legion, a volunteer international Star Wars costuming organization, will be dressed in lifelike gear. Fans can also participate in a costume contest, create a craft, answer trivia questions, watch a movie and enjoy theme-related treats. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. ccpl.org
Don’t miss the picture book “Not a Box” by Antoinette Portis, and then break into teams to design Not-a-Box creations using Makedo tools. Adults and children will work together during this fun and creative design and engineering challenge. The free event takes place at 3 p.m. at Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. ccpl.org
Sunday, Oct. 20
Experience authentic Italian cuisine in the heart of downtown Summerville's Hutchinson Square from the Lowcountry Italian eateries at the Summerville Italian Feast. Sample as you like and also enjoy a wide variety of imported and local Italian wines. Enjoy the entertainment of local artists celebrating Italian culture and heritage throughout the day. The free festivities start at 11 a.m. and end when the last grape is stomped at 6 p.m. summervilleitalianfeast.com
The Charleston Parks Conservancy is hosting the second event in its fall series of Sunday Brunches in Hampton Park with food trucks and live music. Bring blankets and chairs to enjoy live jazz music by local band the Lee Barbour Trio. Local food trucks Roti Rolls, Greekin' Out and Street Bird will be in attendance. Westside will have food available for purchase along with coffee from Independent Coffee Grounds and beer, wine and mimosas available for purchase from MIX Charleston. The event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Rose Pavilion, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston. Advance tickets are $10. Tickets purchased at the door are $15. Free admission for children 12 and younger. eventbrite.com/e/sunday-brunch-in-hampton-park-tickets-68268413663
Enjoy a Caribbean-style afternoon sipping on rum and sampling Caribbean foods to the sounds of music from the islands at RumRootz:Taste of the Caribbean. It’s the Halloween edition so dress like a pirate and plunder the bounty or join the party in your favorite Halloween costume. Proceeds benefit Healthy Lifestyle Network Shelton Project in the fight to end child sex abuse in Jamaica. The event runs from 3-7 p.m. at The Schoolhouse, 720 Magnolia Road, Suite 22, Charleston. Tickets are $50, $95 for a couple. facebook.com/events/the-schoolhouse/rumrootztaste-of-the-caribbean
Old and new traditions delight at the 32nd Annual Town of Mount Pleasant Children’s Day Festival presented by Publix. East Cooper schools will host carnival games centered on the event theme: A Spoketacular Event! Families will enjoy carnival rides, a thrilling stunt-bike show, giant inflatable slides, live entertainment, face painting and many other activities. The free event runs from 12-5 p.m. at Park West Recreation Fields. Admission and all activities are free. Free parking is available at Cario Middle School and Charles Pinckney/Laurel Hill – shuttles run all day or simply use the cut-through and enjoy a nice short walk. Food concessions are offered by East Cooper schools for fundraising. experiencemountpleasant.com/events/childrens-day-festival/