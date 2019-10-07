How are you celebrating this wonderful cool weather? Here's what we have planned:
Friday, Oct. 11
Don’t miss the Music on the Green series, held on Friday evenings on the Village Green. This family-friendly, outdoor concert series will feature local groups and top acts from across the Southeast in all genres of music. The concerts are free, and guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. The free event runs from 6-9 p.m. at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. freshfieldsvillage.com
Book lovers and bargain hunters are in for a real treat when the Charleston Friends of the Library hosts its 37th annual That Big Book Sale. Over 60,000 books, DVDs, CDs, books on CDs, sheet music and maps will be on sale to the public with prices starting at just 50 cents. For the price of one movie ticket or one new paperback book, shoppers can walk out with a basket full of books, DVDs and CDs that they can enjoy over and over again, or pass on to a friend. The free event runs from Oct. 11-13 at Omar Shrine Auditorium. charlestonlibraryfriends.org/that-big-book-sale/
Saturday, Oct. 12
Join us at the Lowcountry Paws & Claws Pet Expo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Charleston Area Convention Center. Don’t miss the Lowcountry’s #1 event for you and your furry family members! With fun and educational presentations, adorable adoptable pets, chances to win door prizes and an opportunity to find everything you need for you and your furry family members at our participating vendors. Admission is $3 for adults. Kids and pets are free. Pets must be on a non-retractable leash. Parking is complimentary. tickets.postandcourier.com/e/petexpo2019
Magnolia's "Autumn on the Ashley" Arts and Craft Fair is back again. Dozens of Lowcountry artisans will feature their handcrafted items which include wood carvings, paintings, textiles, jewelry, photography, natural skincare, lawn art and more. Magnolia will also be hosting an autumn plant sale in conjunction with the craft fair. Stop by to purchase your favorites, including fall planted bulbs, fall blooming Camellia Sasanquas, winter blooming Camellia Japonicas, ferns and much more. The free event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 12-13 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Attendance to the craft fair is free of charge. Attendance to Magnolia Gardens requires basic garden admission. Garden admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children 6-12. Children 5 and younger are free. magnoliaplantation.com
Charleston Wine Festivals hosts the first Charleston Fall Wine Festival. The event includes 50 plus wines, mimosas, beer, live music, DJ and a great indoor/outdoor venue right on the water. Tickets include entry, all wine, mimosas, beer, souvenir acrylic wine glass and entertainment. Food will be available at an cost extra. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Charleston Harbor Cruise Terminal, 196 Concord St., Charleston. Tickets are $35 for first 100 people, $45 in advance. bigtickets.com/events/atlantabeerfestivals/charleston-fall-wine-festival/
The Follypalooza Cancer Benefit returns to Center Street to raise money for local cancer patients and others with medical ailments as funds are available. The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Folly Beach. visitfolly.com
Sunday, Oct. 13
Come celebrate Charleston’s vibrant Latin and Caribbean cultures at the 28th annual Latin American Festival. The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission invites you to relish authentic Latin American music, art, food and children’s activities, all inspired by cultures from around the globe. Non-stop music will include everything from the beats of merengue, to reggaeton, bachata and salsa. The free event runs from 12-6 p.m. at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston. ccprc.com/1699/Latin-American-Festival
Come enjoy 2nd Sunday on King Street, an afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street. This month features new product launches, lots of great sales, great food and more. There will be events and activities, shopping, food and wine and more. The free event runs from 1-5 p.m. on King Street. 2ndsundayonkingstreet.com