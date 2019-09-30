Happy October! Here's what we have planned this weekend.
Friday, Oct. 4
Experience the Charleston Gallery Association Artwalk with over 40 Art Galleries participating. The free event runs 5-8 p.m. at the galleries in downtown Charleston. charlestongalleryassociation.com
Spend the morning with crustacean biologists to learn more about the research that goes into understanding and protecting Lowcountry crabs at Lowcountry Crabs: Exploring Our Native Crustaceans. We'll also explore different methods of crabbing. Please bring a reusable water bottle and dress to spend time outdoors. Weather decisions will be made the day before the event and participants will be notified. The free event runs from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at James Island County Parks and Recreation, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. facebook.com/events/426721724609421
Don’t miss Moncks Corner Pro Rodeo, a taste of a real rodeo in Moncks Corner. The event takes place at 8 p.m. Oct. 4 and Oct. Advanced tickets $12, $15 at the gate at the Old Moncks Corner Fairgrounds, 135 Fairgrounds Road, Moncks Corner. monckscornerprorodeo.com
Saturday, Oct. 5
With bier specials, kielbasa and brats, a stein-hoisting competition and "Ein Prosit" German beer chants, it doesn't get more authentic in Charleston than the Bay Street Biergarten Oktoberfest 2019. Grab a pretzel necklace and sip local beers from 'das boot' while listening to live music or taking part in any of the numerous carnival games, all paying homage to Germany's annual Oktoberfest. The event runs from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., Charleston. baystreetbiergarten.com
During The Mysterious Life of Owls, a special morning program at the Center for Birds of Prey, guests will be immersed in the world of owls from around the world. Visitors will have the opportunity to view 14 species of owls on display as well as in free flight during an all owl demonstration. The event runs from 10:30-12:30 p.m. at the Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw. Tickets are $18, kids $12, kids 6 and younger are free. thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
The Charleston Museum is pleased to announce a Dill Sanctuary Community Day. The largest area of privately protected land on James Island, the Dill Sanctuary is a 580-acre wildlife preserve on the Stono River, rich in historic and natural features. Without the preservation of The Charleston Museum, the property could hold an estimated 300 homes and cultural and natural history and resources would be lost. Guests are invited to tour the property (only open for select programs) to learn more about its significance. No pets are permitted on the property. The free event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island. charlestonmuseum.org
The Isle of Palms Connector Run is celebrating its 27th year, and we want to invite those who are passionate about fitness, family and community to join the fun. The race offers a 5K run, 5K walk and a 10k run with one of the most scenic views around. All funds raised go directly to local organizations who fight for the prevention of child abuse right here in Charleston. The event runs from 8-11 a.m. at JC Boulevard, Isle of Palms. Tickets are $35. ioprun.com
Spice up your fall spirit by creating your own scarecrow at The Great Scarecrow Hunt, then be on the lookout for your creation around town — you know scarecrows like to travel to their favorite places whenever they have the chance! Registration is required. To register, visit the Children's Desk or call 843-805-6888. The free event starts at 1 p.m. at Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant. ccpl.org
Sunday, Oct. 6
Spend your Sunday brunch shopping 100 percent local products at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market. For a list of vendors, music and good times, please visit the website. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. behind the Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston. sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com