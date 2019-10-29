November is upon us and we're ready to celebrate. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, Nov. 1
This year marks a milestone for the annual fundraiser as the Hunley celebrates the 15th Annual Oyster Roast and Silent Auction. It becomes more popular every year offering a great time, good music and food, with all proceeds supporting maritime historic preservation and education. Check website for details. The event takes place at the Visitors Center Bush Shed, 375 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $45. hunley.org
Saturday, Nov. 2
Join Charleston County Parks for a celebration of all the things we love about autumn in the South! The 18th annual Harvest Festival is known for its foot-stompin’ showcase of Charleston’s own bluegrass talent. Performing throughout the day will be five bluegrass bands. This year’s lineup will feature entertainment from local performers Blue Plantation, Gravel Road, YeeHaw Junction, Marshgrass Mamas and Red Cedar Review. The free event runs from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. at Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road, Charleston. ccprc.com
Runners and walkers will traverse the trails of Laurel Hill County Park at the Chili 5K Trail Run/Walk. The park is over 745 acres in size, with unpaved trails winding through a variety of landscapes that traverse an oak allee, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery. The park is located in Mount Pleasant near the Park West subdivision and Highway 41. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Laurel Hill County Park, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $28. ccprc.com
FAM JAM is the Children's Museum of the Lowcountry's signature annual event celebrating family and community togetherness and the power of play. With the help of more than 30 community partners, CML transforms Marion Square in the heart of downtown Charleston into an engaging and innovative playscape. Featuring live music, entertainment and hands-on activities, this free family festival encourages kids to move their bodies and stretch their imaginations. The free event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. explorecml.org
The Charleston Parks Conservancy's signature fundraiser, Party for the Parks, is coming to Colonial Lake. This year's theme is "Call of the Wild" where punk rock meets animal instincts. Park lovers will be decked out in animal prints, neon, mohawks, leather and studs while enjoying food, drinks and entertainment at Charleston's iconic Colonial Lake. All tickets include open bar and food from a number of local restaurants and caterers. New to this year's party are Parcel 32, The Refuge, Basic Kitchen, Goulette Rotisserie & Grill and Josephine Wine Bar. Plus, there will be live music, "wild" entertainment and a silent auction of curated packages and exclusive experiences. Check website for details. The event takes place at Colonial Lake, 41 Ashley Ave., Charleston. Tickets are $125 each. VIP tickets are $250 each. partyfortheparks.com
Visit Scotland for the day at the 48th Annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering! Organized by the Scottish Society of Charleston, this event brings in over 6,000 guests and is the second oldest event of its kind in the Southeast. The event runs from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1235 Longpoint Road, Charleston. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for kids. charlestonscottishgames.com
Your favorite Disney stories come to life as Disney On Ice presents Celebrate Memories! Sail along with Moana on her high-seas adventure and dance with Woody, Buzz and all the Toy Story friends. Feel inspired when love wins in Frozen and dreams come true for the Disney princesses. Share the excitement and make new memories the whole family will treasure forever! The event starts at 7 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Tickets are $15-$55. northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Don't miss Thank a Reptile with the Edisto Serpentarium. Zoologist Trish McCoy from The Edisto Serpentarium will bring some reptiles to the library and teach us why we should be thankful for reptiles. The free event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Edisto Library, 1589 Highway 174, Edisto Island. ccpl.org
Alohomora! Work with a team in order to solve puzzles while racing against the clock to win this Harry Potter-themed escape room challenge. Space is limited. Please call the Children's Desk at 843-552-6466 to register for a specific time slot (1 p.m., 2 p.m. or 3 p.m.) by Thursday, Oct. 31. The free event takes place at the Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. ccpl.org
Come learn the basics of playing the violin at the Mommy and Me: Violin Lesson (ages 3-6 with an adult). No instrument required. The free event takes place at 1-1:45 p.m. on Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 at the West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston. ccpl.org
Celebrate Day of the Dead Mexican holiday by decorating your own sugar skull. Materials are provided while supplies last, and refreshments will be served. The free event takes place at 2 p.m. at the Cooper River Memorial Library, 3503 Rivers Ave., Charleston. ccpl.org
Sunday, Nov. 3
Please join the Toadfish Conservation Coalition for Shellabration for Conservation. Proceeds will fund a one-acre oyster reef in the Charleston Harbor that will filter our waterways for generations to come. The event will take place at Bowen's Island Restaurant with their breathtaking views. Start off with some Lowcountry welcome cocktails while getting signed up for the silent auction. There will be three amazing raw bars as well as pour stations hosted by Island Coastal Lager, Post Parade Wines and Oysterman Wine. On top of that, we will have some of Charleston's top chefs from 167 Raw, Herd Provisions, Farmstead Co. and Sugar Bake Shop. The event runs from 4-7 p.m. at 1870 Bowens Island, Charleston. Tickets are $7. eventbrite.com/e/shellabration-for-conservation-tickets-69824503971. LCP