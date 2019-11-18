The holiday season is upon us. It's the weekend before Thanksgiving and here's what we have planned:
Friday, Nov. 22
Don't miss It's Christmas, Babe! A big city department store runs wild with holiday "moddness." With music from The Animals to Dusty Springfield, comes a delightful new 1960s comedy from the creators of the sellout “I Got Your Babe.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks are available. For more info, tickets@34west.org. Performances Tues 7 p.m., Thur-Sat 8 p.m. at 34 West Theater, 200 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $35. 34west.org
The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain or shine. Millions of families have toured the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park. The holiday hot spot has earned many awards and mentions throughout the country, and was named a 2018 Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society. Through Dec. 31, The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. Tickets are $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with donation of a canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank. holidayfestivaloflights.com
Chinese lanterns will glow for four months at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia. Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., through March 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Check website for details. lightsofmagnolia.com
Saturday, Nov. 23
Take some of the guilt out of your holiday eat-a-thon with a scenic 5K fun run on the beach at the Turkey Trot Family Fun Run. The event starts at 8 a.m. at the Wild Dunes Resort beachfront. Tickets are $25. destinationhotels.com/wild-dunes/