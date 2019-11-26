Can you believe it's already Thanksgiving? Whether you're getting ready for a packed holiday or a laid back dinner with friends, we've got some events to enjoy.
Friday, Nov. 29
In this very special Holiday Edition, you will hear music of our history from gospel to Gershwin, music of the Civil War, jazz and light classics. Holiday musical selections are included and light refreshments are served after each performance. Don't miss The Sound of Charleston — Special Holiday Edition. The concerts are at historic Circular Congregational Church, festively decorated for Christmas, and feature some of Charleston's finest musical artists, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, Ann Caldwell, Carl Bright & Family, Shanelle Woods and many more. The show runs from Nov. 29-Dec. 30 at the Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston. soundofcharleston.com
Saturday, Nov. 30
The Charleston Jazz Orchestra always looks forward to this holiday concert. Don't miss HOLIDAY SWING: A Charleston Jazz Tradition. Maestro Robert Lewis and his 18-piece big band will swing you into the holiday spirit with popular hits from Season 11, plus big band arrangements of holiday favorites. Add a little jazz to your holiday cheer with this popular Charleston tradition. The show takes place at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Tickets are $25-$60. charlestonjazz.com/event/holiday-swing-season-11
Sunday Dec. 1
Don’t miss this special holiday tea with Santa Claus at Camellias, each Sunday in December leading up to Christmas Day. Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22 at 404 King St., Charleston. Tickets are $72, $56 for kids. hotelbennett.com
Come see 'It's Christmas, Babe!'. A big city department store runs wild with holiday "moddness." With music from The Animals to Dusty Springfield, comes a delightful new 1960s comedy from the creators of the sellout “I Got You Babe.” A menu of champagne cocktails, wine, craft beers, sodas and savory snacks are available. The show takes place Tues, at 7 p.m. and Thur-Sat at 8 p.m. at 34 West Theater, 200 Meeting St., Charleston Tickets are $35. 34west.org
In this very special holiday edition of The Sound of Charleston: Special Holiday you will hear music from gospel to Gershwin, music of the Civil War, jazz and light classics. Holiday musical selections are included and light refreshments are served after each performance. The concerts are at historic Circular Congregational Church, festively decorated for Christmas, and feature some of Charleston's finest musical artists, including Mayor John Tecklenburg, Ann Caldwell, Carl Bright & Family, Shanelle Woods and more. The show runs from Dec. 1-Dec. 30 at the Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St., Charleston. soundofcharleston.com
The holiday train is one of Belmond Charleston Place’s most memorable traditions. Since 2001, this fully operational replica has been traversing the hotel’s grand lobby every holiday season. Visitors will marvel at the train’s intricate design as it travels across more than 300 feet of track. It runs from Dec. 1-Dec. 31 at the Belmond Charleston Place Hotel, 205 Meeting St., Charleston. belmond.com
Kickoff the holiday season in Goose Creek while we light the displays around the lake at the Goose Creek Light Display. Enjoy holiday musical entertainment from local groups, visits with Santa, crafts, cookies and cocoa, marshmallow roasting and a hayride to see the light displays. Admission, parking and activities are free. The event starts at 6 p.m. cityofgoosecreek.com