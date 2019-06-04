Whether it's Spoleto or Reggae Nights, this weekend is jam packed with exciting events. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, June 7
The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series at James Island County Park features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in a beautiful outdoor setting. Bring your chairs or blanket. It’s Irie. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 adult general admission. Kids 12 and younger and Gold Pass members are free. ccprc.com
Nighttime at the Museum features costumed re-enactors, special displays, an exciting scavenger hunt, crafts and fun demonstrations. The lights will be low, so bring your flashlight! Food and beverages are included in the ticket price. Nighttime at the Museum is appropriate for all ages. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. at The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., Charleston. Tickets are $5 member child, $10 non-member child, $15 member adult, $25 non-member adult. charlestonmuseum.org
Jazz up your Friday night plans with Jazz on the Harbor, an open-air concert overlooking the Charleston Harbor! Sway along to the melodies of jazz music as you stroll through the Aquarium’s galleries. Sustainably sourced small plates from our Good Catch partners and a beer and wine bar are also provided with purchase of your all-inclusive ticket. This event is 21 and up. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. at the South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. Ticket are $40 for members, $45 for non-members. scaquarium.org
See, touch and learn about Lowcountry animals at Reptiles of the Lowcountry. The free event runs from 10:30-11:30 at the Village Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant. ccpl.org
Saturday, June 8
Join Lowcountry Parent for an Alice in Wonderland Tea Party featuring characters from Alice in Wonderland! Two opportunities to meet your favorite characters. 8:30 - 9:30 a.m., 10 - 11 a.m. Ticket includes breakfast and the opportunity to interact with fun characters! Tickets are $15 per person in advance, $25 per person at the door. https://tinyurl.com/y2r5z768
Sunday, June 9
Come enjoy your Sunday afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street at 2nd Sunday on King Street. The free event runs from 1-5 p.m. at the King Street shops. susanlucas.typepad.com/secondsundayonkingstreet/
Don't miss Wells Fargo Festival Finale featuring Curtis Harding | Spoleto. Enjoy a picnic by the water — blankets and chairs welcome — before the music begins. Harding’s concert headlines the evening, followed by a sparkling display of fireworks, drawing the 2019 Festival to a celebratory close. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. at Riverfront Parks, 1001 Riverglade Drive, North Charleston. Tickets are $15-$35. spoletousa.org