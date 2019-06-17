We're in the full swing of summer! Here's what we're up to this weekend. What do you have planned?
Friday, June 21
Shag the night away under the stars at the Folly Beach Pier, where DJ Jim Bowers will be spinning the hottest oldies and beach music for you all night long. Don't miss Moonlight Mixers from 7-11 p.m. at Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach. Purchase advance general admission for $8. Children 3 and younger are free. Purchase admission at the gate for $10 (based on availability). ccprc.com
At Special Needs Swim Night, people with special needs, their caregivers and families are invited to three unforgettable nights at the waterparks! Enjoy the lazy river, race down the slides and take a leisurely dip in the pool. The event runs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston. At Whirlin' Waters tickets are $9 per person or free for ages 2 and younger and Super Splash Pass holders. At Splash Zone tickets are $7 per person or free for ages 2 and younger and Super Splash Pass holders. ccprc.com
Come shop the Charleston Friends of the Library “That Summer Book Sale." It's the best bargain in town! At the sale, you will find more than 20,000 books, DVDs and CDs, with prices starting at $1 for paperbacks and $3 for hardback books. Items include mysteries, romances, classics, children’s books, local histories, cookbooks and a variety of non-fiction topics. Children’s books start at just $0.50. The free event starts at 9 a.m., June 21, 9 a.m. June 22 and 2 p.m. June 23 at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., Charleston. ccpl.org
Come learn about animals of the Lowcountry, and get a chance to see wildlife up close at the South Carolina Aquarium Rovers. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the St. Paul's/Hollywood Library, 5151 Highway 165, Hollywood. ccpl.org
Saturday, June 22
Charleston RumFest brings together the hottest global rum distilleries with Charleston's top chefs to create one-of-a-kind paired cocktails and dishes. This event is for those 21 and older. Tickets include rum samples, five samples of Caribbean dishes, music, drink the plank and confetti prize cannon. The event runs from 7-11 a.m. at 45 Beaufain St., Charleston. Tickets are $45, $65 VIP tickets also include unlimited samples of Caribbean dishes and access to VIP Lounge. charlestonrumfest.com
Come transform toothbrushes, pager motors and batteries into spinning, speeding robots at the Summer Stem: BrushBot Robots. Participation is limited to 20 children, and registration opens June 15. Call 843-766-6635 to register. The free event runs from 2-2:45 p.m. at the West Ashley Library, 45 Windermere Blvd., Charleston. ccpl.org