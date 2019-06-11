It's hot hot hot but we're still having a good time. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, June 14
Don't miss the Music on the Green series, held Friday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Village Green. This free family-friendly, outdoor concert series will feature local groups and top acts from across the Southeast in all genres of music. Guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. freshfieldsvillage.com/events/calendar/
Saturday, June 15
As summer settles on the South, bands from the Charleston area and throughout the state will perform monthly at the Mount Pleasant Pier. All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1,250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch the cool breezes and the views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge. Gates open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m at Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Boulevard, Mount Pleasant. Advance tickets are $8 per person. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. If available, tickets sold on-site are $10. ccprc.com
Sunday, June 16
As a thank you this Father’s Day all dads will get in free to the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. The free event runs from 12-5 p.m. at 25 Ann St., Charleston. explorecml.org