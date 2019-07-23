The mercury still seems to be going up, up, up but that doesn't mean we can't have tons of fun in the Lowcountry. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, July 26
Get ready for the return of one of the most popular cocktail events in the Holy City: Charleston Margarita Festival. Back and bigger than ever, this sellout event will feature delicious margaritas to sample, great food, beer, music and a fantastic waterfront setting at downtown's Brittlebank Park. Event starts at 6 p.m. for early admission and 7 p.m. for general admission at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston. Tickets are $45 general admission, $55 early admission. charlestonmargaritafest.com
Don't miss Shaken and Stirred: Mai Tai. At first sip, you'll want to say "Mai Tai-Roa Ae," which in Tahitian means "Out-of-this-world, the best!" Stop by and unwind with one of our summer favorites! The event runs from 5-6 p.m. at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., Charleston. therestorationhotel.com/happenings/
Don’t miss this summer’s Music on the Green series. This family-friendly, outdoor concert series will feature local groups and top acts from across the Southeast in all genres of music. The concerts are free, and guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. freshfieldsvillage.com/events/calendar/
Sunday, July 28
Embark on a delicious journey through a history of chocolate, with esteemed local chocolatiers from Cocoa Academy. Don't miss the Cocoa Academy Chocolate Tasting. Discover the roots of cocoa, how it's cultivated, factors which affect the flavor and much more. You will taste a variety of chocolate from around the globe and leave with an in-depth understanding of the celebrated ingredient. The event runs from 12-1:30 p.m. at The Boardwalk Inn Clubroom at Wild Dunes Resort, 200 Grand Pavilion Blvd., Isle of Palms. Tickets are $30/person with optional wine tasting pairings for an additional $20. destinationhotels.com