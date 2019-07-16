Can you believe it's already July? How are you enjoying these summer weekends?
Saturday, July 20
Magnolia Plantation & Gardens invites Lowcountry families to participate in our 6th Annual Ladybug Release. In all, 200,000 ladybugs will be released in the gardens in an effort to help control other small, more harmful insects such as aphids and scale insects. The event runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Magnolia Plantation & Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Paid garden admission is required to participate and children must be accompanied by an adult. Garden admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 12 years and children 5 and younger get in for free. Please note: complimentary passes will not be accepted for this special event. magnoliaplantation.com
The Charleston Caribbean Jerk Festival is a family-friendly event that celebrates the best in Caribbean food, culture and music. The focus of this unique festival is to highlight Caribbean food, specifically food using the Jamaican jerk seasoning. The event runs from 6-11 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston. Tickets are $10. chsjerkfest.com
Climb inside the Mobile Planetarium to view planets and constellations in the night sky. There are three sessions: 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., and adults must accompany children. The free event takes place at Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant. ccpl.org
Do you love anime, comics, science fiction or fantasy? Don't miss OtrantoCon. This family-friendly event features local artists, authors and gaming vendors. Enjoy a cosplay costume contest, outdoor activities, food and giveaways while supplies last. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston. ccpl.org
Sunday, July 21
Don't miss the Sunday Brunch Farmer's Market. Spend your Sunday brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. shopping 100 percent local products behind the Charleston Pour House!