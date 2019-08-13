If you haven't gone back to school already, you're probably about to start. So don't forget to take advantage of the weekends with these family fun events. Here's how:
Friday, Aug. 16
This event is fun for all ages and families are encouraged to come celebrate summertime and enjoy dancing in the ocean breeze. The Moonlight Mixer series runs through September on the Folly Beach Pier. DJ Jim Bowers will keep the fun going as he plays beach music and popular oldies. The event runs from 7-11 p.m. at the Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach. Admission purchased in advance is $8 per person, and on-site tickets are $10 per person (based on availability). Advanced purchase is recommended as tickets are limited. Beverages will be available for purchase on site. ccprc.com
Hops, habitats and a heaping amount of animals await you at this Carolina-led craft beer experience! Enjoy local brews and local wildlife in one setting at Beer From Here. Sip on select beers at tasting stations throughout the Aquarium. Sustainably sourced small plates from our Good Catch partners, animal encounters and additional bar refreshments are also provided with purchase of your all-inclusive ticket. Event is 21 and up. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. at the South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. Tickets are $45, members $40. scaquarium.org
Drop off your reading buddy before 5 p.m. for a stuffed animals-only Reading Buddy Sleepover. Pick up your buddy on Saturday, and see photos of their night. The free event runs fron 1-5 p.m. at Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. ccpl.org
Saturday, Aug. 17
People with special needs and their families and friends are invited to the Special Needs Prom! Come dressed in your favorite formal attire. Music will be provided by a DJ. The event runs from 6-8 p.m. at the R.L. Jones Center, 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $4 per person in advance. Chaperones are required, but are free with a participant registration. Admission will be $5 on-site if still available. Call 843-795-4386 to register for this program. ccprc.com
Charleston Wine Festivals hosts the first Charleston Summer Wine Festival with 50-plus wines, mimosas, beer, live music and DJ. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir acrylic wine glass and all wine and beer samples. The event runs from 6-10 p.m. at Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., Charleston. Tickets are $45 advance, $50 after Aug. 8, $60 day of event. First 200 are $35. facebook.com/events/2036045480034129
Don’t miss the 17th annual Ballpark Festival of Beers presented by Kickin' Chicken. Sample more than 100 American and international ales, stouts, lagers, pilsners and specialty brews at Joe Riley Park. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. at the Charleston RiverDogs, 360 Fishburne St., Charleston. Tickets are $40 and are available at any area Kickin' Chicken (West Ashley, James Island, Mount Pleasant, Downtown and Summerville). facebook.com/events/1105079626348884
Sunday, Aug. 18
Every August, Charleston welcomes thousands of students and their families to the First Day Festival, where they receive free school supplies, discover student support services, learn about healthy snacks and enjoy festival entertainment, activities and more. The free event runs from 1-5 p.m. at Liberty Square and Gadsdenboro Park, 340 Concord St., Charleston. charleston-sc.gov