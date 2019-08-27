School has started and fall is on its way. Here's what we have planned.
Friday, Aug. 30
The Lowcountry Jazz Festival, South Carolina’s annual Smooth Jazz event, returns to the Charleston Gaillard Center and with a stellar line-up of superstar artists and up-and-coming instrumentalists and vocalists. The festival continues its Labor Day weekend tradition, kicking off Friday with the All White Party Affair. The festival runs from Aug. 30-Sep. 1 at the Galliard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Check website for details. gaillardcenter.org
Saturday, Aug. 31
Voted "Best Outdoor Event" and "Best Attraction" in Charleston for multiple years in a row. Charleston Farmers Market is dedicated to the support and advocacy of Lowcountry farmers and growers, offering a variety of local produce, plants, herbs and fresh cut flowers as well as inventive breakfast and lunch options, sweet and savory treats, live entertainment, an assortment of arts and crafts from local artisans and fun activities. The free event runs from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., Charleston. charlestonfarmersmarket.com
The Summerville Farmers Market brings local farmers, artisans and food trucks with live music to the historic downtown. The free event runs from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in historic downtown Summerville, 200 S. Main St. visitsummerville.com
Don't miss the 3nd Annual Surf in the City surf film festival. The festival will feature the film "Heavy Water." Heavy Water follows big wave surfer Nathan Fletcher through the evolution of his surfing and his relationship with big waves. Tracing his lineage back to his grandfather, one of the pioneers of Oahu’s North Shore, Fletcher and fellow surf and skateboard legends share stories of the pursuit of their passion. Tickets are $10 and doors open at 6:30. charlestonmusichall.com
Sunday, Sept. 1
Kick off your Sunday shoes and cut loose as the explosive rock ‘n’ roll musical sensation “Footloose” comes to the Dock Street Theatre for the first time. Based on the 1984 Kevin Bacon runaway film that became a worldwide sensation, "Footloose" sizzles with the youthful rebellion and romance that every generation faces. The shows runs from Sept. 1-22 at The Historic Dock Street Theatre, 135 Church St., Charleston. Tickets are $34-$71. charlestonstage.com