What are you doing over the holiday weekend? We're super excited!
Thursday, July 4
Come to the Independence Day Celebration at Middleton Place. Families can spend their Fourth of July at the home of a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Readings of the Declaration and interactive demonstrations will take place throughout the day, including meeting a Revolutionary soldier, Colonial drafts, games and a hands-on military drill. The event runs from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Event is included with admission to Middleton Place and free for Foundation members. middletonplace.org
Don't miss the July 4th Uncle Sam Jam at the Mount Pleasant Pier. This annual Fourth of July celebration is held at the Mount Pleasant Pier, the perfect location to enjoy a fantastic Independence Day party! Dance to live music from Dave Landeo & The Sol Beats as they perform at the end of the pier. At the foot of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, stretching 1,250 feet out into Charleston Harbor, the scenic Mount Pleasant Pier will be a great spot to view the area’s best fireworks displays and celebrate Independence Day. Gates open at 7 p.m. and live music starts at 8 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Limited tickets will be sold, so reserve your spot soon. Admission is $10 or $8 in advance. ccprc.com/1327/Uncle-Sam-Jam
Celebrate the Fourth of July on board one of the most historic warships in the United States, the USS Yorktown, on the Charleston Harbor at Patriots Point. Come to the Patriots Point Fireworks Blast 2019. Patriots Point will also provide live music and children’s entertainment options for this area starting at 4 p.m. Access to the flight deck to enjoy the celebration will open at 6 p.m. on the day of the event at the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $50. patriotspoint.org
Looking for a stress-free way to celebrate the holiday? Experience Sea Stars & Stripes, the aquarium's Fourth of July celebration. Your all-inclusive ticket features tasty American fare, beer and wine bar and a spectacular display of the fireworks show on the water. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. at the 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. Nonmember adult $60, nonmember child $30, member adult $55, member child $25, kids 2 and younger are free. scaquarium.org
Friday, July 5
Don’t miss this summer’s Music on the Green series. This family-friendly, outdoor concert series will feature local groups and top acts from across the Southeast in all genres of music. The concerts are free, and guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. The event runs from 6-9 p.m.at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. freshfieldsvillage.com/events/calendar/
Ever wonder what it takes to fly high? Don't miss Train Like an Astronaut. Participate in an interactive crash course to find out. Please wear comfortable clothes. The free event starts at 10:30 a.m. at Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston. ccpl.org
Sunday, July 7
Spend your Sunday brunch with us every Sunday shopping 100 percent local products at the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market. For a list of vendors, music and good times, please visit the website. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Behind the Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston. sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com