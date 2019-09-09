With Hurricane Dorian behind us, it's time to get back to normal. How about some fall family fun?!
Friday, Sept. 13
Moonlight Mixer on Folly Beach Pier is fun for all ages and families are encouraged to attend to celebrate summertime and to enjoy dancing in the ocean breeze. The Moonlight Mixer series runs through September on the Folly Beach Pier. DJ Jim Bowers will keep the fun going as he plays beach music and popular oldies. The event runs from 7-11 p.m. at Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach. Admission purchased in advance is $8 and on-site tickets are $10 (based on availability). Advanced purchase is recommended as tickets are limited. Beverages will be available for purchase on site. ccprc.com
Lighthouse Inlet Bird Walk focuses on the incredibly diverse northeast end of Folly Island. Once the home of a Coast Guard station, this Heritage Preserve protects maritime forest, beach, dune and marsh habitats for wildlife. This site is a leader in number of bird species seen in South Carolina. At this time of year, you can hopefully see songbirds, seabirds and shorebirds such as painted bunting, Sandwich tern, whimbrel and much more. The event runs from 8:30-10:30 a.m.at entrance at the Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1100 W Ashley Ave., Folly Beach. ccprc.com
Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for a free family movie night featuring 'Dumbo'. Food trucks will have food available for purchase at 6:30 p.m. for circus-themed games and activities before the showing of “Dumbo” at dark (approximately 7:45) at Corrine Jones Park in downtown Charleston. charlestonparksconservancy.org
Saturday, Sept. 14
Magnolia's first ever Butterfly Bash will include guest speakers, demonstrations, a guided nature walk and dazzling butterfly stilt walkers. There will be lots of activities for butterfly enthusiasts of all ages. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best butterfly costume. The event starts at 9 a.m. at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Attendance to the festival requires garden admission. Garden admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 years old and free for children 5 and younger. magnoliaplantation.com
Don't miss this Fire Prevention Program. Learn fire prevention tips from real firefighters, and have fun, play games and win prizes in the process. The free event runs from 2-3 p.m. at John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island. ccpl.org
Sunday, Sept. 15
Come enjoy 2nd Sunday on King Street, an afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street. This month features new product launches, lots of great sales, great food and more. There will be events and activities, shopping, food and wine and more. The free event runs from 2-5 p.m. at the King Street shops. susanlucas.typepad.com/secondsundayonkingstreet/
The popular local tribute band “The Reckoning” is returning to James Island County Park. 'The Reckoning in the Park' will be held in the off-leash dog park area of James Island County Park. Beverages, including beer and Coke products, will be available for purchase; food is not allowed in the dog park. The event runs from 1-5 p.m. at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. Admission to The Reckoning in the Park is free with admission to James Island County Park, which is $2 per person or free for Gold Pass holders. ccprc.com/3352/The-Reckoning-in-the-Park