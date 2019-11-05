It's almost the weekend, here's what we have planned:
Friday, Nov. 8
Make your own flavored popcorn, then stay to watch "How to Eat Fried Worms." Rated PG; 85 minutes. The free event starts at 3 p.m. at Dorchester Road Regional Library, 6325 Dorchester Road, North Charleston. ccpl.org
Saturday, Nov. 9
The LUNG FORCE Run/Walk is a 5K on Folly Beach that raises funds and awareness for the fight against lung disease. We run and walk a safe, scenic race route on beautiful Folly Beach, before enjoying a free breakfast on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier. Proceeds fund research for lung disease cures; as well as asthma education for children, support groups and other lung disease programs in South Carolina. Check website for details. The event takes place at Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave., Folly Beach. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children. lung.org
Enjoy listening to music from the Charleston Symphony Orchestra’s string quartet kid's concert, and experience the instrument petting zoo, too. The free event starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Main Library, 68 Calhoun St, Charleston. ccpl.org
Participate in spectacular demonstrations, hands-on activities and real world discussions that make learning about science fun for kids. During each Mad Scientist STEM meetup, kids are encouraged to give science a try and build their very own model rockets, periscopes, Mad Science putty and more. Children even get to take their science experiments home. The free event starts at 11 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant, Regional Library, 1133 Mathis Ferry Road, Mount Pleasant. ccpl.org
Don't miss the Community Baby Shower. New and expectant mothers and families are invited to a fun, educational program that highlights community resources that are available to help you and your child through pregnancy, birth and beyond. Refreshments are provided, and door prizes will be distributed. The free event runs from 11-1 p.m. at Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston. ccpl.org
Spend your Saturday morning at The Joe at our Shrimp and Grits Festival presented by Geechie Grits. Sample shrimp and grits from some of Charleston's favorite restaurants, listen to live music and enjoy local vendors from the Lowcountry. Enjoy a cash bar with drinks from Charleston Bloody Mary Mix. The event runs from 12-3 p.m. at 360 Fishburne St., Charleston. General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door, VIP admission $40 in advance, $45 at the door. rileyparkevents.com/index.php/events/event/shrimp-n-grits/
Sunday, Nov. 10
Come enjoy your Sunday afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street at the 2nd Sunday on King Street. This month features new product launches, lots of great sales, great food and more. There will be events and activities, shopping, food and wine and more. The free event runs at 1-5 p.m. at King Street shops, downtown Charleston. susanlucas.typepad.com/secondsundayonkingstreet