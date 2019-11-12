The weather is somewhere between fall and winter but we're still excited about the weekend. Here's what we have planned:
Friday, Nov. 15
In November, the Holiday Festival of Lights returns to make merry magical memories at James Island County Park for its 30th year! This vibrant light show is one of Charleston’s most cherished holiday events, featuring an estimated two million dazzling lights. Millions of families have toured the Holiday Festival of Lights, which is hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission at James Island County Park. The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Nov. 15-Dec. 31. at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston. 1-15 guests: $20 per vehicle, $15 per vehicle Monday-Thursday with donation of a canned food item or dog/cat food to benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank. holidayfestivaloflights.com
Balloons. Polo. Fashion. Food. In its fourteenth year, this event isn’t just a polo match it’s a networking and social destination drawing thousands for each event. The Victory Cup has become known as “America’s Polo Match.” Come on out and enjoy a gorgeous day of green grass, majestic horses, heart pounding polo, dozens of food and alcohol partners and beautiful hot air balloons. The event takes place from Nov. 15-16 at Mullet Hall, 2662 Mullet Hall Road, Johns Island. Check website for details. victorycup.org
Chinese lanterns will glow for four months beginning Nov. 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history! Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia. The exhibit will run Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Nov. 15-March 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Check website for details. lightsofmagnolia.com
Saturday, Nov. 16
Don’t miss Paws In the Park at beautiful Riverfront Park. Come out and walk for the animals! Walk the Walk and Be Their Voice! Don’t miss the 5K, 5K with dogs and walk for the animals. This is a family-friendly event for all skill levels. Complete the race or walk and then hang out with friends while enjoying oysters, beer and cocktails, kids games, vendors and more. The event runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Drive, North Charleston. Tickets are $45. facebook.com/events/2236439283276219
Hosted by the Charleston Running Club, with help from Bohicket Market and Marina and Seabrook Exchange Club, The Bohicket Half Marathon and 5K at Seabrook Island is back. After such a great success from changing our 10K into a premier half marathon event, we are proud to bring this event back to Seabrook Island. The event runs from 8-11 a.m. at 1880 Andell Bluff Blvd., Johns Island. Ticket are $30. bohickethalf.com
Sunday, Nov. 17
Multi-platinum, four-time Grammy-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced they will embark on a nationwide headlining tour in support of their forthcoming album, Miracle Pill (Warner Records). Joining them at the Charleston Gaillard Center will be special guest Beach Slang. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Ticket are $25-$69.50. gaillardcenter.org/event/goo-goo-dolls
Bring your friends and family for a splendid day spent outdoors watching world-class horse racing at Steeplechase of Charleston. In between the races, take advantage of early holiday shopping by visiting our Vendor Village — filled with the best of Lowcountry artisans. Bring a tailgate spread or choose one of our unique food opportunities such as the all-inclusive VIP Chalet, your own private Hospitality Tent with catering, or taste from an assortment of local restaurants. The event runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Steeplechase of Charleston, 5000 Old York Course, Hollywood. General admission is $45. steeplechaseofcharleston.com
PJ Masks Live is back with an all new super-heroic, live musical show, PJ Masks Live! SAVE THE DAY, featuring the heroic trio from your favorite series: The PJ Masks. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston. Tickets run from $29.50-$59.50. northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com