Family-friendly events in the Charleston area for the week of July 16-22

It's hard to believe summer is already halfway over! But don't worry, there's still plenty of fun to be had. Here's a round up of upcoming family-friendly events you won't want to miss including outdoor adventures, live sports and even a princess party!
Friday, July 16
JAW ready for this? Take a bite out of boredom with a visit to the South Carolina Aquarium for Shark Week through July 18. Enjoy shark-themed, pop-up programming every day, earn a prize by completing an interactive scavenger hunt and learn about these incredible creatures that are so often misunderstood. Shark Week activities are free with Aquarium admission or membership. Facebook.com/SCAquarium
Do you love fossils? Join Matthew Gibson, curator of natural history for Fossil Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Bunting Natural History Gallery lab at The Charleston Museum. Gibson will be on hand to share projects he is currently working on and to help identify your fossil finds. Fossil Fridays are free for members and with paid museum admission for non-members. CharlestonMuseum.org
Wind down and cool off after a long summer day at Charleston Aqua Park’s Family Happy Hour from 4:30 to 6 p.m. For only $10, you get to jump on the aqua park and enjoy the beach area every Wednesday and Friday throughout the summer. Facebook.com/CharlestonAquaPark
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition showcases the awe and wonder of arguably one of mankind’s greatest artistic achievements while allowing its visitors to experience this art from an up-close, life-sized, and never-before-seen perspective. The exhibit will be on display at Festival Hall through Sept. 26 with time slots available every half hour Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more at Charleston.ChapelSistine.com.
Saturday, July 17
Charleston County Parks hosts an Inclusive Swim Night at Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark. People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an unforgettable evening at the waterpark from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Admission is $9 per person or free for children 2 and under and all Splash Pass holders. ccprc.com
The Charleston Battery is at home this weekend facing off against Hartford Athletic. To celebrate the full reopening of Patriots Point to the Charleston community, the club will be selling 843 individual general admission tickets at $8.43 per ticket. This special discounted offer is available online via SeatGeek using the promo code 843. The Saturday evening match will also feature a pre-match concert with local-favorite Greg Keys & Co., and giving away exclusive Battery Rally Flags to the first 500 fans through the gates. CharlestonBattery.com
Sunday, July 18
Join The New Orleans Princess & Rapunzel for a Princess Party at OutSlide In! Your child will enjoy singing and dancing, stories, a craft, and photos with the princesses from 4-5 p.m. Tickets are $35/child and includes admission for one adult plus all-day play in OutSlide In's Play area from 1-6 p.m. Seating for the Princess Party will begin at 3:45. Facebook.com/OutSlideIn
It’s MUSC Health Family Sunday at the Charleston RiverDogs as they take on the Augusta Green Jackets. Bring the entire family for fun activities for kids of all ages! Before you go, be sure to sign up for the MUSC Children's Health Kids Club—an annual program available for free to all kids of the Lowcountry ages 12 and under. Kids Club membership will give area youth special access and benefits at the RiverDogs games. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m. For tickets, Riverdogs.com
Wednesday, July 21
Join Charleston County Parks and Recreation at Palmetto Islands County Park for Counting on Nature from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Participants will learn directly from experienced naturalists about nature around them and how to use citizen science on their own to contribute to conservation and further their knowledge base. Admission is $9 and open to ages 9 and up. ccprc.com/calendar
Join Little Teacher MOMents at Tweedle Beedle in Summerville from 11 a.m. to noon for Castle on a Cloud Craft Class. This very creative and fun craft will inspire imaginative play even after class. Fairies or princesses with a castle on a cloud or perhaps the castle has a train track, helicopter pad or it belongs to dinosaurs or robots. Your kids will create characters and tell you stories about what their castles are all about. Facebook.com/TweedleBeedle
Explore the remains of a giant crocodile found in the Lowcountry that dates from over 50 million years ago. Compare this creature to modern-day alligators and crocodiles. Kid Tours meet every Wednesday during the months of June and July at 3:30 PM. This program includes a tour highlighting the weekly theme and an engaging craft project or educational activity. Free for members and free for non-members with admission to The Charleston Museum. CharlestonMuseum.org
Thursday, July 22
Did you know dolphins often work as a team to harvest fish schools and they also hunt individually? Join Charleston County Parks and Recreation for Decoding Dolphin Behavior. A naturalist will more about Atlantic Bottlenose Dolphins and their unique feeding strategies like strand-feeding. This event is available at two locations—Isle of Palms County Park and Folly Beach County Park—from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Registration is $9. A registered and paid chaperone is required for participants ages 15 and under. ccprc.com/calendar
On the Third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants. facebook.com/SummervilleDream
Freshfields Village is back with its Starlight Cinema outdoor movies series. This week’s featured flick is an ‘80s classic—The Karate Kid (PG). A bullied teen learns self-defense and self-confidence from a sage handyman. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy a free family-friendly movie under the stars. Showtime is at 8:30 p.m. freshfieldsvillage.com/event/spring-starlight-cinema
*Please note – While we make every effort to provide current links and event details, we always encourage you to confirm details with event organizers before making final plans.