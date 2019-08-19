As we near the end of the summer, what do you have planned? Here's what we're thinking:
Friday, Aug. 23
Don't miss Reggae Nights Summer Concerts! The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series at James Island County Park features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in a beautiful outdoor setting. Bring your chairs or blanket. It’s Irie. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.; music begins at 8 p.m. Gates close at 10:30 p.m., and concerts end at 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adult general admission and free for ages 12 or younger and Gold Pass members. ccprc.com
Saturday, Aug. 24
A day of magical fun for the whole family, brought to you by Dream Parties. Don't miss Charleston Royal Princess Ball. You’ll get an amazing opportunity to meet and greet your favorite princesses! The event starts at 9 a.m. at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston. Tickets are $25-$40. facebook.com/events/464741310993479/
The 2019 Stomp Festival promises to be the event of the year at Deep Water Vineyard. Enjoy sparkling wine as well as our ever-popular strawberry wine: “Have a Ball, Lucille," back while it lasts. The event’s food and music line-up is poised to be the best of the best, too. As always, there will be a grape stomping and annual Lucille Ball look-a-like contest! Fun for the entire family and the family dog, too. Don’t miss music, food, vendors, jump castles, face-painting ... you know, the whole nine. The festival runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island. Tickets are $10 plus a cost for parking, check website for details. deepwatervineyard.com
Sunday, Aug. 25
There's nothing quite like a Lowcountry sunset. Guests aboard the Palmetto Breeze will enjoy music, hors d'oeuvres and drinks while admiring the breathtaking views of Charleston Harbor. Sunset Harbor Cruise Fundraiser is a fundraiser for the Charleston County Parks Foundation's Pass it Forward Project that provides opportunities for all members of our community who encounter barriers to having access to our parks, programs and services. The event runs from 5-7 p.m. at Charleston Harbor. Tickets are $75 per person. ccprc.com