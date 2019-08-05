It's almost time to go back-to-school. Let's make the best of these summer days. What do you have planned?!
Friday, Aug. 9
Don’t miss this summer’s Music on the Green series. This family-friendly, outdoor concert series will feature local groups and top acts from across the Southeast in all genres of music. The concerts are free, and guests are encouraged to bring a beach chair or blanket. The event runs from 6-9 p.m. at Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island. freshfieldsvillage.com/events/calendar/
Every Friday in August, Drayton Hall’s curators take guests beyond the exhibits into a variety of topics associated with their historical research with Drayton Hall Gallery Talks. The event runs from 12:30-1 p.m. at Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are included with admission to Drayton Hall or membership. draytonhall.org
Saturday, Aug. 10
Voted "Best Outdoor Event" and "Best Attraction" in Charleston for multiple years in a row. The Charleston Farmers Market is dedicated to the support and advocacy of Lowcountry farmers and growers, offering a variety of local produce, plants, herbs and fresh cut flowers as well as inventive breakfast and lunch options, sweet and savory treats, live entertainment, an assortment of arts and crafts from local artisans and fun activities. It runs fron 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., Charleston. charlestonfarmersmarket.com
The Johns Island Farmers Market exists as an enriching place for local farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to display their passions to the public, and for the community to connect in ways otherwise not possible. It runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
As summer settles on the South, bands from the Charleston area and throughout the state will perform monthly at the Mount Pleasant Pier. All Shaggin’ on the Cooper events are held at the foot of the 1,250-foot-long pier next to Memorial Waterfront Park, the perfect spot to catch the cool breezes and the views of Charleston Harbor and the Ravenel Bridge. Gates for Shaggin’ on the Cooper open at 7 p.m. and music starts at 8 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant. Advance tickets are $8 per person. Space is limited, so advance purchase is recommended. If available, tickets sold on site are $10. ccprc.com/1175/Shaggin-on-the-Cooper
Don’t miss the OMAR Shrine Seafood Festival 2019. Beat the heat and come inside to enjoy local seafood dishes, live music, door prizes, and beer, wine and liquor. Not a seafood eater? That's OK, there will be other food items available for purchase. All tickets include complimentary seafood dish samplings from participating local food vendors and two drink tickets. The event run from 12-5 p.m. at Omar Shrine, 76 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. Tickets are $25. omarshriners.org
Sunday, Aug. 11
Spend your Sunday brunch with us every week shopping 100 percent local products. For a list of vendors, music and good times, visit the Sunday Brunch Farmers Market. It runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. behind the Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston. sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Come enjoy your Sunday afternoon shopping and socializing on King Street at 2nd Sunday on King Street. This month features new product launches, lots of great sales, great food and more. There will be events and activities, shopping, food and wine and more. The free event runs from 2-5 p.m. at the King Street shops. susanlucas.typepad.com/secondsundayonkingstreet/