Some Charleston parents see cord blood banking as an insurance policy

When Nancy Lempesis was pregnant with her first child, she didn’t think twice about deciding to collect and store her baby’s umbilical cord blood. And when her son was born seven months ago, she banked his cord blood, too.
The Isle of Palms mom is a proponent of cord blood collection and storage, often sharing the information with her friends and encouraging them to invest in the process.
Lempesis’ brother had leukemia as a child and when he had his own children, he opted to collect and bank their cord blood. The personal experience with her brother’s illness made Lempesis appreciate the fact childhood diseases can happen to anyone, she said.
People who haven’t gone through something like that often decide the cost of cord blood collection and ongoing storage isn’t worth it when weighed against the statistically low risk of their child developing an illness, Lempesis noted.
“Of course, we were thinking about the cost, but, in the end, having the cord blood always won out,” Lempesis said. “We would say to ourselves, ‘If something happens when our kids are 6, 7, 8, 9, or 10 and we find out cord blood could have saved their lives, we wouldn’t know what to do with ourselves.’”
Blood from a baby’s umbilical cord contains blood-forming stem cells that are potentially useful for treating diseases that require stem cell transplants, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Those diseases could include certain kinds of leukemia or lymphoma, aplastic anemia, severe sickle cell disease and severe combined immunodeficiency.
Typically, a baby’s umbilical cord is discarded after birth. In the 1970s, researchers found that umbilical cord blood could supply the same hematopoietic stem cells as a bone marrow donor. At that point, researchers began collecting and storing umbilical cord blood.
Protection for the future
For parents, collecting and banking their baby’s cord blood feels like an insurance policy against future health conditions.
When Mount Pleasant mom and local dentist Ellen Paulisick was 15 weeks pregnant, she learned she was a carrier for cystic fibrosis. Her then-husband was also a carrier. With both parents as carriers, there was a 25 percent chance their baby boy would have cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder impacting the lungs, pancreas and other organs.
Paulisick decided to bank her son’s cord blood just in case.
“Information for us was powerful,” she said. “It was about how would we get our child help versus being stressed the whole pregnancy.”
Her son, now 5 years old, and her 2-year-old daughter are both healthy. Her son’s cord blood was banked with a private company, ViaCord. Paulisick paid for 20 years of storage up front and then her son can decide if he wants to keep up with the storage at that point.
She recommends parents at least realize collecting and banking their baby’s cord blood is an available option and have an honest conversation about whether it’s for them. “Knowledge is power,” Paulisick said.
Private versus public
Parents have two options when it comes to cord blood: They can store their baby’s cord blood with a private facility for a fee or donate it to a public bank where it would be available to anyone who needs it or even used for research purposes.
Cord Blood Registry, the largest private bank in the world, stores both umbilical cord blood and cord tissue.
“Your baby’s umbilical cord contains a rich source of stem cells,” explained Erica Hoppenrath, an account manager for Cord Blood Registry covering parts of South and North Carolina. “You have the ability to harvest these stem cells at birth. When you preserve your baby’s umbilical cord blood and/or tissue cells you are preserving them for future use.”
While donating cord blood to a public bank is free, parents relinquish rights to the collected stem cells. South Carolina does not have a public cord blood bank. Two banks in the United States — CellSure in Utah and Cord for Life in Florida — accept mail-in donations.
About 20 private banks in the United States help parents bank their baby’s umbilical cord blood and often the tissue as well. At Cord Blood Registry, the processing fee for cord blood collection is about $1,600, and the annual storage fee is $180 per year.
“Preserving your newborn’s stem cells can help you prepare for your child’s future. This financial investment provides you access to a unique resource that may open doors to future stem cell treatments for your family as well,” Hoppenrath said.
Michele Akers-Woody has a 13-year-old son with cystic fibrosis. When she was pregnant with her daughter, now 10, Akers-Woody opted to bank her daughter’s cord blood with Cord Blood Registry. She knew it could potentially be used by any member of their immediate family.
Plus, Akers-Woody was betting on new medical advances in stem cell research. What if her son developed a secondary condition and his sister’s banked cord blood could help?
“In the 10 years since we did this, there have been further advancements using cord blood and stem cells,” she said. “You never know what might come up where this could potentially be a life-saving opportunity.”
Hoppenrath, too, points to continuing research, particularly around regenerative medicine, that could lead to using one’s own stem cells to treat conditions like Type 1 diabetes, lupus and stroke. New research is even looking at how stem cells might help children with autism.
Doctors weigh in
While parents are privately banking cord blood for peace of mind, doctors don’t widely recommend the practice.
Dr. Michelle Hudspeth is the director of adult and pediatric blood & marrow transplantation at the Medical University of South Carolina. She said, “We do not recommend privately banking cord blood unless you have a first-degree relative who has a disorder that can be cured by cord blood transplant. And that is going to be such a tiny amount of people.”
American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists do not support the routine collection and private storage of cord blood.
American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy notes that the chance of a child using their own cord blood is low — less than 4/100th of one percent.
Hudspeth also pointed out that a child with a genetic disorder wouldn’t be able to use their own cord blood because it would be carrying the same cells that caused the disease. That fact is often lost on parents, she said.
“People need to realize it would be better to donate to a public cord blood bank so it could be used to save the life of a child with cancer, immune deficiency or metabolic disorder,” Hudspeth said. “We’re looking all the time to find the best matches possible.”