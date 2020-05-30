Parents find creative ways to celebrate their child's birthday party virtually

Five-year-old Isabella Lisher had initially wanted a birthday party celebrated on Sullivan’s Island. It was to be a get-together of all her classmates with rainbows, shells and a beach-themed birthday cake. But that was before the pandemic threw a wrench in her plans. An in-person celebration was out of the question due to social distancing, so her mom Jenny went to great lengths to stave off disappointment by planning a virtual affair.

“We decided to plan a virtual tea party on Zoom with some of her closest friends, family and her teacher,” says Jenny Lisher, a mom of two from Charleston. “Isabella broke down about not being able to host her beach party so her teacher and I hashed out a plan.”

Isabella asked all of her friends to dress up in their “finest high tea clothes” and set their favorite stuffed animals up at the table to be introduced to the group. During the party, each child and family member on the call was asked to choose a question to ask the birthday girl such as “what’s your favorite color?” or “what’s your favorite animal?” At home, her mom had decorated her birthday cake with rainbows and unicorns and set the table with fancy tea cups.

Creative plans like this one have become commonplace for parents doing everything they can to create some sense of normalcy in a time of missed graduations, sport seasons, school days and social events. Trying to find a silver lining and protect kids from feeling the weight of isolation means thinking outside the box.

Ideas are flying around the internet. A mom from Texas threw her daughter a “virtual scavenger hunt birthday party.” All the kids gathered and had a certain amount of time to find a particular item in their house, return and show it to the group. A friend from Atlanta contacted the police department and they sent nine cars and SUVs with lights and sirens. They even stopped and sang “Happy Birthday.” Another friend from Atlanta had a sing-along where a musician accompanied the kids on a Zoom call.

In the Lowcountry, yard signs have also become an important tool in marking a child’s special day. Kathleen Bell of Charleston Lawn Greetings started what was supposed to be a sleepy side gig making oversized yard signs and delivering them for special occasions. But in the age of COVID her business has blown up. In addition to planning virtual parties on meeting platforms like Zoom and GoToMeeting, parents are requesting “birthday drive-bys” where friends and family drive by in a planned parade of cars or golf carts to surprise the child. Her signs make the occasion extra special.

“Business is booming so much so that I had to hire people to help with deliveries,” says Bell. Bell offers customized, oversized signs including delivery starting at around $100 and then charges a delivery fee depending on the distance beyond the immediate Charleston area.

Charleston Balloon Company, a local retailer of signs and the largest retail balloon company in North America, has also noticed an uptick in deliveries, especially from family members who can’t attend formerly planned events. Instead aunts, uncles and grandparents will send birthday greeting signs or balloon bouquets to the house. They also offer curbside pick up when you order online, and, once you arrive to the store, a masked and gloved employee loads your order into the car without you having to touch anything. A typical oversized balloon bouquet is around $80 but the cost varies greatly depending on the item you choose.

Other national retailers like Party City are also doing their best to adapt to the times and embrace virtual birthday parties. The company’s newly launched “Adventure in a Box” includes curated packages with birthday decor and easy activity ideas to keep the kids entertained. Their North Rivers Ave. store in Charleston has just reopened in-store shopping, but they also offer curbside pickup and same day delivery.

Party City also offers its “Party Cancellation Hotline.” According to the company spokesperson, “recognizing how many parties have been cancelled we are encouraging customers to still celebrate #TogetherApart. Anyone can nominate a loved one who has had to cancel a celebration due to social distancing. Weekly winners will receive a curated surprise to bring the festivities home.”

And just because you can’t be together, that doesn’t mean that you can’t enjoy a sweet treat together. After all, what’s a birthday party without a cake? Jenny Lisher had birthday cupcakes from Whole Foods delivered to all of the children attending Isabella’s virtual tea party. Each child was also sent a package of sprinkles so the kids could decorate their treats as a group and then cheer as the birthday girl blew out her candles.

Other Charleston bakeries are offering parents special baked goods. Sugar Bakeshop in downtown Charleston is offering curbside pick up from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. so that you can pickup birthday cakes as well as cupcakes, cookies and cakes by the slice. Wild Flour’s West Ashley location is open and offering a range of birthday cakes with curbside pick up.

As local retailers adapt to the times, parents have all the ingredients they need to make their child’s special day memorable. Because while Isabella’s virtual celebration could never be the same as an in-person soiree, according to her mom, “she was over the moon” after her tea party.