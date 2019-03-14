Mom of two, Lindsay Sakran thinks that you can do just about anything if you put your nose to the grindstone and work hard. A project manager for Department of Defense who loves a good modern dance class and a good beer, she’s unexpected and tons of fun, but most of all she wants to be a good role model to 7-year-old daughter Loflin and 1-year-old son Atticus.
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you? I'm a mountain girl at heart and would spend all my days hiking in Asheville if I could.
What is something that has been on your mind lately? That I desperately need to weed the garden, but moments with the family or a book with a glass of wine keeps winning out.
What are you really good at? Dancing - a good ballet or modern class is good for the soul.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice? "Mind, will, imagination, emotions, and intellect - five parts of who you really are. Work on them individually."
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why? I love the beach...but the Workshop is up there too.
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)? My high school girlfriends who provide a support system beyond words, our new puppy who is very mischievous, and beer.
What are you most proud of? My hard work throughout my career - undergrad from UNC, graduate school in D.C. at American University, internship for an N.C. Congressman, a position with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and with DoD for the past 10 years...I feel that I take advantage of the opportunities I have come across and so enjoy my job. It makes me a better wife, mom and friend.