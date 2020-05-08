Lowcountry Parent Q&A: Dating while parenting

For this month's Q&A with an expert, we're turning to Sue King, who holds an advanced graduate degree in social work and practices as a therapist in Charleston. Her specialty includes work with children.
The topic: dating after divorce.
"We know that divorce can have a considerable and lasting impact on children. After the pain and disruption of divorce it can be exciting for parents to find love again," King said. "It is important, however, that parents prioritize the child’s best interest as they move forward in their new lives."
Many thanks to King for fielding the following questions.
Q: How much information should parents share about their dating life with their children?
A: While communication and honesty are important elements in the parent child relationship parents should remember their children are not their confidants and refrain from over sharing especially when dating relationships are new. How much one shares is dependent upon a child’s age and maturity. Many parents opt not to discuss their dating until they are confident the relationship may be lasting.
Q: When should parents introduce their children to a new romantic partner? Are there widely accepted guidelines?
A: Many experts suggest that parents wait at least 6 months to a year after a divorce is final before introducing a child to a dating partner. Remember that divorce triggers many feelings of insecurity in children and they need time to adjust to the new situation without worrying about more changes.
Q: How can parents who are dating avoid exposing their children to disappointment and heartbreak when a relationship ends?
A: Parents should be careful to not risk more hurt and disappointment for the children. While no one can be sure a new relationship will be lasting, parents can take their time to ensure that they have recovered enough from the divorce to be able to form a healthy new relationship. Also important is to make smart and careful choices. Once a new relationship is stable and progressing it may be time to introduce this person to the children. Do so in a comfortable environment and as much as possible allow the relationship to develop without a lot of preconceived ideas and pressure. Parents should not rush to have a new partner assume a step parent role and allow all involved the needed time to form a relationship. Talking with your child as the relationship evolves helps to identify potential conflicts and anxieties children may have. Always provide lots of reassurance that your children are loved and the top priority. This may mean sacrificing time with the new partner to have time just with your children. Children often need this. Assure them that no one is going to take the place of the other parent.
Q: If a parent starts dating after a divorce, how can he or she ensure that their children are emotionally OK with these changes?
A: Parents have the right to form new relationships after divorce and doing so can add good things for the family including another person to care for them and add richness to their lives. Parents can talk about their own needs to have adult relationships just as children need relationships with kids their own age. It’s important however to continue to emphasize and model that the children are not being replaced, nor is the new partner replacing a parent. Allow children to express their thoughts and feelings and listen with an open mind and heart.
Q: After a divorce, how could family therapy be beneficial if one parent or both start dating new partners?
A: Sometimes communication is difficult or perhaps a child is experiencing concerning signs of changes in mood or acting out in a manner that is worrisome. Seeking a good family therapist to help open lines of communication and provide strategies to help navigate these new waters can help immensely and strengthen the family structure.