Lowcountry families consider whether to renovate or move

Love it or list it? It’s the premise (and name) of an HGTV show that pits an interior designer against a real estate agent in a battle for the hearts and minds of families whose home situations need an upgrade. The designer attempts to renovate their home to meet their new needs while the agent shows them move-in-ready houses to buy.

Though the show is formulaic and contrived, it illustrates a dilemma for many families: should they renovate the home they live in or uproot to a new home. The decision is a tangle of financial, logistical, emotional, aesthetic and practical considerations, and they vary from family to family and from situation to situation.

For Meredith and Jeff Fox, who each owned a home when they married, the best decision appeared to be both: move and renovate. That meant two people paying three mortgages until Jeff’s house sold. “It was fun to be real estate moguls,” Jeff jokes, “but stressful paying on a house while not living in it.” Adds Meredith, “It’s hard to not be in control of when someone else is going to buy your house.”

The Foxes recognized that Meredith’s starter house in Avondale was too small to upgrade. Adding space for a future family would have encroached on the backyard and priced the home beyond the neighborhood. Jeff’s house was in a location that no longer worked for the couple. They decided to find a house on the water and put their own stamp on it.

The Foxes’ decision-making touches on many of the considerations noted by housing experts, which drive whether to remodel or move. The first is a simple matter of love. Do you love your home, the location, the neighbors, the neighborhood and the schools? Does the house have some special character or family connection?

Finances are a major consideration in housing decisions. “ROI (return on investment) weighs heavily for most people,” says Cameron O’Connor, owner of O’Connor Homes. “People’s highest value possession is their home.”

It might be possible, even desirable, to add space and spiff up your home, but most renovations don’t return 100 percent of their investment. Unless the renovation increases your family’s enjoyment, it might be a money loser.

For example, a major mid-range kitchen remodel costing $68,490 returns only $40,127, according to Remodeling Magazine’s 2020 Cost vs. Value Report. Additions like a pool and solar panels tend not to increase home value at all.

Additionally, real estate agents warn against “over-improving” relative to the neighborhood. The monetary return on a substantial investment might be constrained by the value of homes around it.

Kent and Ashley Lowry invested in a six-figure renovation on their Mount Pleasant home after scouring the list of existing homes for sale and realizing they were out of their price range. Though they added 250 square feet and significantly improved their kitchen, dining room and bathroom, and added an office and screened-in porch, they were careful not to over-improve.

“We don’t want to be the most expensive house on the street,” Kent says.

There is also the issue of hassle. Remodeling can take months. If it involves structural changes to the house with walls coming out and rooms taken offline, living in it can cause massive disruption to family life or require moving out for all or part of the project. That can add thousands of dollars to the cost, not to mention stress and aggravation. Moving also comes with its external costs and hassles, so logistics must be weighed either way.

Builder Cameron O’Connor offers to accompany prospective customers scouting out houses and provide his expertise. He did just that for Olivia and Leon Walthall and found one house that looked good on the surface but had major structural and infestation issues.

Ultimately, the Walthalls found that the few viable downtown options were simply out of their price range. They have been upgrading their home on Fishburne Street piecemeal—first a bedroom and most recently the kitchen. They know that they may want to move closer to her family in Mississippi in the next few years, so are concentrating their improvements in the areas of the house that will return the greatest payback when they sell.

There is another factor for Olivia too: she’s very particular. “I can walk into a room and know what I want to fix. I would rather be able to design something a little bit at a time than buy someone else’s house,” she says. O’Connor points out that homeowners are well-versed in their own house’s strengths and weaknesses, which they can’t fully know about a new house. That can be impetus to renovate or move.

One way to measure the choice is with a little homework, says Sarah Ellen Lacke, a realtor with Smith Spencer Real Estate who recently completed a six-figure renovation on her own home. She recommends viewing comparable properties and determining how upgrades boosted their sale price. “If your kitchen is outdated look at houses in your area with kitchens redone and see how much more they are worth than yours,” she says. “That gives you the best idea of what you can get.”

Experts say a big hang-up on renovations is cost expectations. “People rarely know how much it costs and I’m the bearer of bad tidings,” says Dan Logan, a principal at Stono Construction. “To build a master suite addition on the back of a house with a walk-in closet and nice bathroom might be $120,000. That’s often twice what the client thought.”

Another overlooked consideration is local regulations. Most communities around Charleston have strict permitting rules and most of the area is in a flood zone. John Romano, a principal at Drafted Architecture, says a major renovation in a flood zone worth more than half the value of the structure requires the entire house to be brought up to code. That could involve lifting the house a foot or two. Romano estimates that adds $20,000 to the project if it has a crawl space. Raising the structure is untenable if built on a slab.

That’s a lot to consider, but real estate agent Jon Stroud of the Stroud Group at The Boulevard Company proposes what should ultimately guide your decision: “Focus on what is most important to you.”

