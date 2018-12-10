Dieting is a no-no for children, but parents of overweight kids still have options
The holiday season is about celebration, quality time spent with family and friends and, of course, food. This season of overindulgence can weigh heavily on Lowcountry families that already struggle with the issue. We spoke with Dr. Lauren Tipton, a pediatrics specialist at Parkwood Pediatric Group, about keeping your child’s weight in check over the holidays and beyond.
1. How do you know your child is overweight?
Your child is “overweight” if his/her weight percentile is over 90 percent for his or her age. A child is “obese” if his/her percentile for weight is over 95 percent for age. In addition to the statistical definition, your child may be overweight if he is unable to keep up with his peers while doing physical activity.
2. When should you do something about it?
No matter your child’s weight, it’s always a good idea to teach your child healthy habits. By helping your child make positive choices now when it comes to food and exercise, you are setting them up for success to be a healthy teen and adult.
If you are concerned your child is overweight, seek advice from your child’s pediatrician regarding a healthy weight and lifestyle. There are also dietitians in the community that are a wonderful resource for families who want to make healthier choices.
3. What are the weight guidelines for kids?
Overall, a child’s weight should be less than the 90th percentile for age/gender on a standardized growth chart. There is also a measurement called BMI (Body Mass Index), which combines height and weight, and can be used to assess a child’s overall health. Again, your pediatrician can help you decide if your child is falling in a “safe” zone on the growth charts for weight and BMI.
4. Is it bad for kids to diet?
I never like to use the word “diet” when it comes to children because the word often has negative implications and can lead the child to believe being “healthy” means weighing a certain number on the scale. Being healthy is not about a number but a lifestyle of healthy choices, every day, not just for a short amount of time. Sometimes, the best strategy is just slowing the rate of gain as the child grows or not adding on extra weight. This is a very successful weight management practice for many kids. If there is need for weight reduction, gradual weight loss is better than a “quick fix” diet. Overall, a child should only lose 1-2 lbs per week in order to have the greatest success at keeping the weight off.
Just as being overweight has health risks, so does “crash dieting” or eating too restrictive of a diet. Instead, it’s a much better idea to commit your entire family to a healthy lifestyle with healthier choices at every meal, so that the child who is overweight feels supported in his/her weight loss goals.
5. Should you talk to your kids about weight?
Absolutely. If you are concerned your child is overweight, it is important to let your child know that you are concerned, as carrying extra weight can have harmful effects that last well past childhood. The more comfortable a child feels discussing his weight, the better success you will have in getting the child on board in making healthier decisions.
6. What are the downsides of kids being weight obsessed?
Again, this is why I think it is so important to never focus on a number. Being healthy is not about a certain number: It is about eating wholesome food and exercising regularly. Focusing on a number instead of a healthy lifestyle can lead to poor decisions such as crash dieting, restricting, bulimia, etc.
7. What are some healthy ways of addressing weight gain?
First, make it a FAMILY affair. Kids are much more likely to be successful at obtaining a healthy lifestyle if the entire household is on board. Secondly, always make it an open conversation without shaming the child. The child is less likely to come to you when he is struggling emotionally (such as with bullying) if he already feels judged or unsupported by his family.
8. Are there medical conditions that cause weight gain?
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, less than 1 percent of obesity is caused by true medical conditions such as metabolic or endocrine disease or thyroid disorders. That means most of childhood obesity is caused by children eating too many calories with too little exercise. Furthermore, although the link between genetics and obesity is still being defined, you should never dismiss your child being overweight because “everyone in the family is big.”
Every child deserves the opportunity to live their healthiest life, and it is our responsibility as parents and caregivers to teach our children to make healthy decisions both for now and the future!
9. What are the long term repercussions of weight gain in kids?
There are several, and none of them are beneficial: Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, asthma, sleep apnea and joint pain. Just as important as the medical risks of obesity, the emotional toll obesity takes on children can be devastating. According to the CDC, children who are overweight are more likely to be bullied and experience isolation, depression and lower self-esteem.
10. What about the opposite extreme? What if you fear anorexia or an eating disorder, what should you do?
Seek immediate counsel from your child’s pediatrician. With the influx of social media and the pressure to be thin, eating disorders are not uncommon.
11. Are there some online resources for parents?
https://www.cdc.gov/healthyweight/children/index.html
https://www.healthychildren.org/English/health-issues/conditions/obesity/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/wecan/tools-resources/parent-tip-sheets.htm
12. What if your child is bullied because of weight?
Unfortunately, bullying is becoming an increasing problem as the rate of obesity continues to rise. In fact, according to the AAP, “studies show that children as young as 6 years may associate negative stereotypes with excess weight and believe that a heavy child is simply 'less likable.'"
With beliefs such as these, overweight children may experience bullying, depression and social isolation among their peers. If you feel that your child is experiencing bullying, the first thing to do is start an open conversation where you assure your child that you support them, love them and believe in them. Then, ask your child if they are being bullied or feel sad on most days.
If your child admits to being bullied, it is important to talk to his/her teachers and guidance counselors to ensure the issue is being addressed. Encourage your child to always walk with a friend or stay in a group when transitioning between classes. In addition, as hard as it may be, encourage your child to limit their reaction to the bully and to keep walking.
Lastly, never ignore depressive symptoms in your child. Depression is a serious issue and needs to be addressed, as it may prevent your child from making healthy choices and obtaining a healthy weight.