Over the summer, families found themselves faced with a tough decision. Do they continue with their neighborhood public school’s traditional option or choose an online virtual academy? Some attended virtual tours of area private schools. But, many families considered an alternative option they may have never considered before—home-schooling.
At Home in the Lowcountry, a Charleston-area home-school accountability association has seen a 75% increase in enrollment since March with the largest increase among elementary students. Although they are based in the Lowcountry, they serve students throughout the state in grades K-12.
“Home-school is often confused with online schooling,” said association director Hazel Douthit. “But in reality, many parents choose to home-school because they don’t want their child to have as much screentime as what the current public school or virtual options require.”
Douthit said they also have many families who turned to home-schooling because they have unreliable internet service or that their children simply perform better with paper.
The greatest benefit, however, is the flexibility that home-school offers. By law, parents are required to provide instruction for 180 days, but the model is flexible in terms of how many hours per day.
“Home-school parents have flexibility in what they teach, how they teach and when they teach,” said Douthit. “They can tailor the curriculum so that students can spend more time on areas where they need it.”
Douthit founded At Home in the Lowcountry in 2007 after home-schooling her son. At the time, she was employed full-time but was able to bring him to work with her.
“He had fallen behind in math, and I planned to home-school only long enough to help him catch up, but once we made the switch, there was no turning back,” she said.
Now she’s able to draw on that personal experience to help advocate for other families and educate them regarding home-school law.
“It’s not as overwhelming as parents think,” said Douthit.
There are three legal ways to home-school in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Education, option one allows the parents to home-school their children under a school district’s auspices, if approved by the board of trustees. The school district must also approve of the curriculum that parents will use.
Under option two, parents may home-school their children with the support of the South Carolina Association of Independent Home Schools. There are specific guidelines that must be followed, and the curriculum must be approved.
In option three, parents who possess a high school diploma or GED may choose a home-school association with no fewer than fifty members and meets the home-school requirements.
At Home In The Lowcountry is an accountability group under option three, the least intrusive option. The only curriculum requirements include the basic instructional areas of reading, writing, mathematics, science, and social studies, and in grades seven through twelve, composition and literature.
“We’re fortunate to live somewhere like Charleston, where you can walk around downtown Charleston for a history lesson or head to the beach for a science lesson,” said Douthit.
There is no documentation that has to be submitted to the state and no standardized testing with this option. However, parents must maintain some records in a format of their choosing to show what they teach and/or activities they do each day, a semi-annual progress report, attendance record, and a portfolio of the students’ work.
It’s important for high school students to note that At Home in the Lowcountry does host a graduation ceremony and issue diplomas. However, high school home-schoolers are not issued a state diploma, regardless of which of the accountability options you choose.
Douthit said another frequent concern of prospective parents is the stigma surrounding a lack of socialization when home-schooling.
“While it’s a valid concern and certainly a possibility, lack of socialization only happens if you allow it to happen,” she said.
South Carolina law affords equal access for students to participate in extracurricular activities. After home-schooling for 1 year, a student can apply to the district for which they are zoned to participate in any non-credit activities, including sports and clubs.
And in terms of collegiate opportunities, the same scholarships and grants that are open to public school students are also available to home-school students. Last year, At Home in the Lowcountry graduated 60 seniors, including two who received full scholarships to in-state colleges.
At Home in the Lowcountry offers year-round registration. For more information, visit www.athomeinthelowcountry.com or call them at 843-297-8678