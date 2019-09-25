Fall is here and we're so excited! Here's what we have planned.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch

What: The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch features a jump pillow, giant slide tower, petting zoo, monster hay ride, tire climb, sand pit area, spider web, rock climbing wall, corn hole toss, goat walk, rabbit enclosure and playground fun.

When: Oct. 1-31

Where: Enter the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch Across from 2413 N. Highway U.S. 17, Mount Pleasant. Do not use the main entrance to Boone Hall Plantation on Long Point Road.

Price: $12, children age 2 and younger free with accompanying adult

More info: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com

Legare Farms Pumpkin Patch

What: Pumpkin picking (after dark, bring flashlights), hayride to feed the cows; $3 for everyone; horse rides, $3; scarecrow factory, $10; gem mine, $2 and $12 per bucket; corn cannon, $1; duck races, $1. Free Activities include: farm animals barnyard, mini-maze, playground. Food concessions available (No outside food or drinks allowed).

When: Oct. 1-28

Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island

Price: Gate admission free

More info: legarefarms.com/pages/annual-pumpkin-patch

Hibben United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

What: The annual Pumpkin Patch at Hibben UMC has been a success every year since we began in 2001. This event has now become one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for our church. Proceeds are directed to various missions of Hibben UMC.

When: Oct. 1-27

Where: 690 Coleman Ave., Mount Pleasant

Price: Check website for details

More info: hibbenumc.org

Saturday, Oct. 5

Bay Street Biergarten Oktoberfest 2019

What: With bier specials, kielbasa and brats, stein-hoisting competition and "Ein Prosit" German beer chants, it doesn't get more authentic in Charleston than Bay Street Biergarten. Grab a pretzel necklace and sip local beers from 'das boot' while listening to live music or taking part in any of the numerous carnival games, paying homage to Germany's annual Oktoberfest.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., Charleston

Price: Free

More info: baystreetbiergarten.com

Saturday, Oct. 12

12th Annual Arts and Craft Fair

What: Magnolia Plantation's Autumn on the Ashley Arts and Craft Fair is back again. Dozens of Lowcountry artisans will feature their handcrafted items. Products include wood carvings, paintings, textiles, jewelry, photography, natural skincare, lawn art and more. Magnolia also will be hosting an autumn plant sale in conjunction with the craft fair. Stop by to purchase your favorites, including fall-planted bulbs, fall-blooming Camellia sasanquas, winter-blooming Camellia japonicas, ferns and much more.

When: Oct. 12-13

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Check website for details

More info: magnoliaplantation.com

Charleston Fall Wine Festival

What: The event includes 50-plus wines, mimosas, beer, live music, DJ and a great indoor/outdoor venue right on the water. Tickets include entry, all wine, mimosas and beer, souvenir acrylic wine glass and entertainment. Food will be available at an extra cost.

When: 1-5 p.m.

Where: Charleston Harbor Cruise Terminal, 196 Concord St., Charleston

Price: $35 for first 100 people, $45 in advance

More info: bigtickets.com/events/atlantabeerfestivals/charleston-fall-wine-festival/

Saturday, Oct. 12

Halloween in the Swamp

What: Come join the restless spirits on the haunted boat ride and haunted walking trail for a good scare. This event includes a number of special offerings for adults and children of all ages, including music, campfire, marshmallow roasts, jump castle and a lighted pumpkin trail. The more daring Halloween enthusiast may choose to embark on The Haunted Swamp Experience, featuring a haunted boat ride through the swamp which drops participants off on a haunted walking trail through the woods.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner

Price: The Haunted Swamp Experience is $15 and includes all general admission activities and the haunted boat ride and walking trail. This option is recommended for adults and children 12 and over only. Children ages 6-12 must have parent’s permission to participate. Children 5 and younger are not allowed on the Haunted Swamp Experience.

More info: cypressgardens.berkeleycountysc.gov

Sunday, Oct. 27

Lowcountry Halloween Fest

What: A unique and safe indoor trick-or-treating experience with dozens of family-friendly local businesses handing out candy. Free admission and free activities. Children can go trick-or-treating and enjoy bounce houses, a photo booth, balloon animals, airbrush face and body art, laser tag and much more. Special guests will be making an appearance. The first 1,500 trick-or-treaters are guaranteed candy.

When: 12-6 p.m.

Where: Citadal Mall, 2070 Sam Rittenburg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More info: citadelmall.net

Monday, Oct. 28

Ghouls and Groms Halloween Costume Party at the Skate Park

What: Celebrate Halloween with a night at SK8 Charleston! Enjoy live music and a food truck on site. Wear your costume.

When: Check website for details.

Where: SK8 Charleston skate park, 1549 Oceanic St., Charleston

Price: Included with regular park admission to SK8 Charleston ($3 per person to skate or $1 to attend as a spectator).

More info: ccprc.com or call 843-406-6971.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Dracula: A Ballet with Bite

What: Bats, blood and ballet, come together in this Halloween cult classic. Based on the novel by Bram Stoker, we see Count Dracula continue his seductive reign of terror with his Brides of Darkness in Transylvania. Created by South Carolina Ballet Artistic Director William Starrett, this is a Halloween treat not to be missed.

When: Doors open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston

Price: $25-$45

More info: charlestonmusichall.com

Thursday, Oct. 31

Studio 300: Disco Halloween

What: On Halloween, the Alley will be turned into a Halloween extravaganza equipped with haunted houses, scare actors and much, much more. DJ United will be spinning your favorite songs and some disco infused sets to get down and boogie with while you try to survive the scary fun.

When: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Alley Charleston, 131 Columbus St., Charleston

Price: $75

More info: citypapertickets.com/events/98431818/studio-300-disco-halloween