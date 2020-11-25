Expressions of thanks big and small are meaningful to teachers

In 2020, teachers have been asked to go above and beyond. They’ve dealt with virtual learning, new technology, masks in the classroom, and more Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer than six flu seasons combined. As a result, many parents are stepping up with a big “thank you” this holiday season.
Stephanie Haynes is a former teacher and education consultant in Mount Pleasant. She said there isn’t an expectation that students give gifts, but teachers are grateful for any expressions of gratitude. Haynes said a hand-written note from a parent or student is much more meaningful than a gift card or a bottle of lotion.
“I have notes from students from 1996 about how I impacted their life,” she said. “That’s so much more valuable than anything a parent could give.”
Haynes also suggests sending an email to the principal bragging on your child’s teacher or, in lieu of a physical gift, donate in the teacher’s name to a school program or a nonprofit.
Most importantly, Haynes said, don’t force a gift or feel obligated – especially at the higher grade levels when students have multiple teachers or if money is tight.
“This year is also hard because you don’t know the teacher,” she said. “If you’re not feeling it, don’t push it. Don’t add to an already stressful year. Overall, give yourself some grace and don’t make it all about having to provide a gift. Send a nice note or email – that’s so much more valuable.”
Buying local
In her third year as co-chair of the staff appreciation committee at Daniel Island School, Mary Beth Collier is adjusting to this unusual school year. Her committee typically organizes seasonal treats for the staff – a holiday lunch, food trucks or a selection of chocolates and cakes on Valentine’s Day. This year, she packages up the goodies and drops them off or has a boxed lunch delivered.
Like many parents, Collier hasn’t even met the fifth-grade teachers for her twin sons. So, she emails her boys’ teachers to see if they need anything. She picks up extra Clorox wipes to drop off for the classroom.
Collier said even a simple note of thanks goes a long way. The teachers need to hear that, she said.
If you do choose to purchase a gift for staff or teachers, parents urge families to support a local business – many of which have been hit hard in 2020. Thanking a teacher and supporting a local business is a great two-for-one gesture of kindness.
Normally for staff appreciation week at Daniel Island School, parents donate cash or gift cards. Each staff person draws from a box of gift cards – the majority of which are for local businesses.
Keep it simple
Awendaw mom Jenny Yokoyama started showering her daughter’s daycare teachers with love and has kept the gratitude flowing into kindergarten this year. She finds fun printouts online and then pairs them with candy, candles or a gift certificate.
She packages Starburst candy and a tag that reads, “I’m bursting with love to tell you thank you.” Or a candle with a tag that reads, “You are ‘magnifiscent.’”
Yokoyama also turns to local businesses for her teacher gifts. She’s called on Mount Pleasant mom of three Amber Craig when she needs a charcuterie platter or brownie treats delivered to the teachers. Craig is the owner of Charleston Catering and Events and Healthy Meals Charleston. She never passes up a chance to support local teachers.
It’s important to Craig that parents let teachers know they have their back and to make them feel special – whether through a gift, an email or just telling them verbally they are appreciated.
Yokoyama does something for her daughter’s teachers each week – sometimes, it’s simply a picture her daughter drew. She says it doesn’t have to be elaborate, expensive or Pinterest-worthy. It’s just about letting teachers know – this year especially – that they are appreciated, she said.
“This year has proven to be one of the most challenging,” Yokoyama said. “It’s all about giving them the love and kudos they deserve.”
In March, parents all over got a taste of life as a teacher.
“Everybody should know how hard it is,” Yokoyama said. “Every parent felt newfound respect and appreciation for the teachers. It’s important to still remember that. How can you not appreciate and respect what they do?”
Giving teachers an experience
Elizabeth Dismukes was a teacher for 10 years at elementary schools in South Carolina, North Carolina and Florida. She’s kept up her teaching certificate over the years and on Thursdays and Fridays is a substitute at Charles Pinckney Elementary School in Mount Pleasant.
She and her husband own boutique boat charter Salty Sister Cruises, and they are offering a six-person cruise as an experience gift for teachers. Parents can pool their money and give all the grade-level teachers a two-hour cocktail or sunset cruise.
“Because I was a teacher, I know teachers would absolutely love to have this as a gift,” Dismukes said.
As a substitute teacher, she hears about the challenges facing teachers this year.
“I have tears in my eyes listening to the teachers. They are trying to be supportive and put on a happy face, but what they are going through is pure hell,” Dismukes said. “They have to navigate uncharted territory for themselves, the kids and families. I have a huge amount of appreciation. Let these teachers go out, and I’ll buy them the bottle of wine and let them have at it.”