Exploring Charleston: Hampton Park and Brittlebank Park

Last Friday, we featured Charleston City Parks Colonial Lake and White Point Garden on The Battery. This week, continuing with the city-park theme, we visited Brittlebank Park and Hampton Park – both located in the downtown Charleston area.
Brittlebank Park is located off Lockwood Blvd., right next to the Charleston Riverdogs Joseph P. Riley Stadium. It’s 10 acres of open park, with a playground and dock for fishing. This park is perfect for dogs and humans alike.
The open space is dog-friendly and provides a picturesque view of the Ashley River. The playground is handicap accessible for children and the pier is popular among fishermen for catching not only fish, but also for crabbing and shrimping. There is a small boat dock at the end of the pier and a gazebo to provide shade.
Brittlebank Park holds a variety of events throughout the year, and provides overflow parking for Charleston Riverdogs games.
Brittlebank officially opened as a city park in 1975, after it closed as a landfill in 1972 due to concerns of pollution to the Ashley River. The pier was added to the park in 1992.
Just a little further up from Brittlebank Park and around the corner from The Citadel is Hampton Park.
Located within a traffic circle is 60 acres of greenspace. Mary Murray Drive is a one-mile parkway, or track, if you will, around Hampton Park. Runners, walkers, bikers and roller bladers can be seen on any given day at any given time using the circle for exercise.
Hampton Park was created in 1906, but there have been a number of purposes for the land over the years. Before it became a park, the property was a plantation, a horse race track and even a Union cemetery.
There was even a zoo on the property that opened in the 1930s. Now, Hampton Park is a great place for a picnic or to feed the ducks. Hampton Park is often a location for family portraits. The gardens could be what it is known best for. At any time of year, flowers pop with vibrant color.
There are trails throughout the park for bike riding, walking or jogging, and a small playground is located just off the circular paved road. A few gazebo structures are also located inside Hampton Park.
Hampton Park promotes an active lifestyle with the outer pedestrian lane around Mary Murray Blvd and its winding trails throughout.
Charleston Parks Conservancy tends to the gardens in these parks. The organization has led efforts to rejuvenate, redesign, expand and beautify 25 of the city's parks and today is actively involved in the cultivation and nurturing of 20 of those same parks. For more information about their parks, volunteering or upcoming events, visit CharlestonParksConservancy.org.