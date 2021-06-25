Exploring Charleston: Colonial Lake and White Point Garden

Today we took a stroll. It wasn’t a hike. It wasn’t strenuous. It was a stroll, and it occurred in two of our city parks located in downtown Charleston. We visited White Point Garden and Colonial Lake, which are located about a mile from each other.
We began at Colonial Lake. It is an urban lake located smack dab in the middle of the city, surrounded by historic homes and streets – this is no ordinary park. It was made for city dwellers. It’s a place to find respite from the sidewalks and streets. In fact, in 1768, this park was created as a public common for the people of Charleston.
The lake is man-made. It was created back in 1768 as a canal or pond and was used primarily as a mill pond for nearby sawmills. In 1881, however, this “pond” was officially called Colonial Lake and then in 1882, a little park was created around it.
Not a day goes by that you don’t see joggers, dog walkers, fishermen and families around Colonial Lake. In 2016, it underwent a preservation make-over and now it is a horticulturalists’ dream. Charleston Parks Conservancy takes care of the park’s over 20,000 plants. If you are a fan of flowers (and who isn’t?), you’ll be lost in wonderment as you stroll through the sidewalks surrounding Colonial Lake.
Now it is time for that mile walk to White Point Garden. Mind you, this isn’t any “mile walk.” It takes place along the Battery, where a view of Charleston’s harbor can be enjoyed, as well as along a beautifully aligned street of historic homes.
As you approach White Point Garden, you’ll see a community of people – some reading on a park bench, some playing frisbee, more dog walking and more jogging and then of course, the children climbing on the cannons.
Entrenched with historic significance, White Point Garden is where the first shots of the Civil War on the peninsula in 1863 were fired to Fort Sumter, located just across the way in the middle of the Charleston Harbor. Canons adorn the outskirts of this green space along the harbor, reminding folks of its historic military significance.
Children can be seen climbing the artillery and sitting on the top of canons, all while parents fumble with cameras trying to snap that purely Charleston shot.
The monuments located in White Point Garden also provide historic significance. Out of the many located there, White Point Garden features monuments for The Defenders of Fort Moultrie, the Revolutionary War hero Sergeant William Jasper and there’s a marker commemorating the hanging of Pirate Stede Bonnet. There is even a memorial to the crew of the H.L. Hunley.
White Point Garden also encases a gazebo, or bandstand, located right in the center – a popular place for weddings.
It wouldn’t be fair if I left out mentioning all the beautiful oak trees that shade White Point Garden on a hot summer day. They certainly have made a picturesque park no matter the weather.
So if you are looking for a relaxing stroll with the kids, and a bit of history, head downtown to the gems located off the city streets – Colonial Lake and White Point Garden.