Lowcountry Parent Calendar

Nov. 2
WHAT: Virtual Storytime. Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
WHEN: 10 a.m. every day
MORE INFO: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Nov. 3
WHAT: Celebrate this election day with art! Join Fallon Peper, teaching artist with the Gibbes, for a fun, interactive session for ages 7-10. The session starts with a brief presentation about Andy Warhol and Pop Art. Then Ms. Fallon will demonstrate an art project inspired by his work and will guide students through creating their own piece of Pop Art.
WHEN: 10-11:30 a.m.
WHERE: All workshops will take place in private zoom session moderated by the Gibbes. Participants will receive information on the morning of their session.
PRICE: $20 Members | $30 Non-Members
MORE INFO: gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Nov. 7
WHAT: Celebrate our American military heroes at the 8th Annual Red White and Blue Fall Festival hosted by the City of Hanahan. Enjoy games, rides, vendors of all shapes and sizes, as well as stage and musical acts.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
WHERE: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Rd., Hanahan
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: cityofhanahan.com/government/parks-and-recreation/red-white-and-blue-fall-festival-2020/
WHAT: Pickin’ in the Park: Drive-In Bluegrass Concert—Set up your own tables and chairs at your vehicle and enjoy music by Gravel Road, Southern Flavor Bluegrass, and Pluff Mud String Band throughout the day. Food and craft vendors will be on-site.
WHEN: Gates open at noon; live music 1-4 p.m.
WHERE: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Rd., Johns Island
PRICE: $40 per vehicle up to 4 persons
MORE INFO: ccprc.com/3538/Pickin-in-the-Park
WHAT: Enjoy two great children’s books and authors for a Spectacular Stories on the Square. Joining us will be Chris Singleton, inspirational speaker and author of Different, and Marybeth Wishart, a former teacher and author of Parker the Purple Penguin. The books will be read aloud, and families can purchase copies to be personally signed by the authors. Both books carry excellent messages of inclusivity.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.-noon
WHERE: Main Street Reads, 115 S. Main St., Summerville
MORE INFO: mainstreetreads.com
Nov. 11
WHAT: The City of North Charleston will host its 18th Annual Veterans Day Tribute to our veterans. We ask veterans and the public to join Mayor Keith Summey and City Council in this special ceremony. Please RSVP by Nov. 4 to 843-745-1028 or by emailing cdambaugh@northcharleston.org. Social distancing and face coverings are required.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon
WHERE: North Charleston Performing Arts Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr., North Charleston
Nov. 13
WHAT: Let your heart be light at the Holiday Festival of Lights, a beloved Lowcountry tradition. This is a unique year, and we are creating a special experience from the comfort of your own vehicle. During your driving tour through millions of twinkling lights, we will have magical surprises along the way!
WHEN: Nightly Nov. 13-Dec. 31, 5:30-10 p.m.
WHERE: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Dr., Charleston
PRICE: $20 per vehicle up to 15 passengers
MORE INFO: ccprc.com/1975/Holiday-Festival-of-Lights
Nov. 14
WHAT: Join teaching artist Janell Walker Smalls on Saturdays for a fun morning of artmaking inspired by artists and objects in Building a Legacy. Young artists ages 7-10 will create a family portrait using watercolor paint and colored pencils. While reminiscing about family, young artists will learn about the influences behind artists’ works.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
PRICE: $55 Members | $65 Non-Members
MORE INFO: gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Nov. 18
WHAT: Old Santee Canal Park is offering its popular Time for Tots program virtually! Mrs. Cindy will be creating, building and offering a special Time for Tots box for your little ones! The box includes activities, educational lessons, arts and crafts and a snack! Everything you’ve come to love about this program is included.
PRICE: $5
MORE INFO: facebook.com/OldSanteeCanalPark
Nov. 21
WHAT: Young artists ages 8-11 will learn about creating characters and stories while developing their own unique illustration style. Bring a picture of your special person (family, friend, teacher) or pet to create a concertina card filled with caricatures and stories. This workshop is taught by professional picture book author, illustrator, and instructor Clare Pernice.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., Charleston
PRICE: $55 Members | $65 Non-Members
MORE INFO: gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events
Virtual Tours and Curriculum
The Vatican Museum
You can enjoy 360 degree views of nine rooms in the Vatican Museum, including the Sistine Halls and many others. tinyurl.com/wq5xc2h
National Gallery of Art
Their children’s video tours offer a selection of 50 video tours allowing you to take a closer look together and explore paintings, people, places and surprising scenes from distant lands and times. nga.gov/blog/ten-digital-education-resources.html
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The #metkids page on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website allows kids to explore the kid’s exhibit throughout the museum through a kid-friendly illustrated map. metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/
The British Museum
Their super interactive map allows users to roll through history and stop on items that they may find interesting. It’s great for the younger history enthusiasts among us. britishmuseum.withgoogle.com
Audubon for Kids!
The Audubon Society aims to bring together activities from across Audubon’s national network of environmental educators, including the classroom curriculum Audubon Adventures, plus related DIY activities and content from Audubon’s editors. audubon.org/get-outside/activities/audubon-for-kids
The Louvre
Visit the museum’s exhibition rooms and galleries, contemplate the facades of the Louvre and come along on a virtual tour, thanks to the sponsorship of Shiseido. louvre.fr
The Eiffel Tour
Take a virtual trip to the heart of this emblematic Parisian monument and see the Eiffel Tower like you’ve never seen it before. With a first-person perspective, panoramas and an interactive historical journey, they have brought together the very best virtual tours of Paris’ Iron Lady to offer readers an extraordinary immersive experience. On the occasion of the Eiffel Tower’s 130th anniversary, TV5 Monde created a 360-degree virtual reality tour that reveals every aspect of the tower in three minutes, featuring sunrise from the Champ-de-Mars and a panoramic ascent to the top, both inside and out. See the Eiffel Tower as if you were there, and much more. The tour also takes you beyond the summit and behind the scenes to discover an unrivaled view of the French capital. toureiffel.paris/en/news/130-years/virtual-tour-eiffel-tower
Air and Space Anywhere
Anytime, anywhere you can enjoy a variety of online programs, stories, videos, activities, virtual tours and resources from the Air and Space Museum. They’ve compiled some of their best digital resources and they’re continually adding new content, so please check back. Join Air and Space on social media to stay connected with their latest stories and digital experiences and let them know what you’d like to see online. airandspace.si.edu/anywhere
Go to Disney World Virtually
A trip to Disney is out of the question right now but these YouTube videos can take you there. Some cool rides include Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Frozen Ride and Mystic Manor. youtube.com/watch?v=fh5QFhUz43U&feature=youtu.be, youtube.com/watch?v=fKipgkOdYIc&feature=youtu.be, youtube.com/watch?v=5VIG2p8k6Dg&feature=youtu.be
Machu Picchu
The tour provides virtual 360 degree views that allow you to zoom in and out with a background of historic information. Drag to look around at various overlook points. youvisit.com/tour/machupicchu
The Great Wall of China
As China’s most famous attraction, the Great Wall of China is an essential stop on all China tours. Commonly considered a wonder of the world, the Great Wall boasts a history of over 2,000 years and stretches more than 3,000 miles across several provinces of northern China, making it one of the most impressive ancient structures on the planet. Now you can take a virtual tour. thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china