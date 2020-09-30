Lowcountry Parent Calendar

Oct 1
What: Virtual Bird Fest - Winged Wonders with Live Waterfowl
Due to Covid – 19 Bird Fest is adapting. Bird Fest 2020 is turning into Virtual Bird Week because why should sharks be the only one who have an entire week? This festival is a celebration of our feathered friends! Each day starting on September 28th running through Oct. 2nd we will be hosting special guests twice daily through our Facebook. This presentation we will be hosting South Carolina Waterfowl Association! We will be talking about waterfowl and seeing their live specimens!
When: September 28th running through Oct. 2nd
More info: https://tinyurl.com/y4wcagak
Through Oct. 5
What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens free virtual education days. Visit Magnolia with your family and receive an education packet to take home. Magnolia limits the number of registrations to 25 families per day with pre-registration.
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 to 4 p.m. Please send email with information to: Tours@MagnoliaPlantation.com and/or Operations@MagnoliaPlantation.com.
Oct. 1-10
What: Turtle Trek. Run for the turtles! The South Carolina Aquarium Turtle Trek 5k, is going virtual. You can run the 5K in your own neighborhood, or wherever you would like, from Oct. 3 to 10, and support sea turtles. Proceeds from the 5th annual Turtle Trek support the Sea Turtle Care Center and the Aquarium’s conservation initiatives. Registration includes mailed race shirt, commemorative medal, and a digital racing bib. Don’t forget to share your pics and race time using #turtletrek.
Cost: Through Oct. 10. Kids’ Remote Runners - $25 (includes mailed t-shirt and participation ribbon). Register at https://runsignup.com/turtletrek
Oct. 6
What: Virtual Storytime. Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
When: 10 a.m. every day.
More Info: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Oct. 7
What: Hispanic Heritage Month: How to Make Patacones
What: Charleston County Public Library Facebook page. - Learn how to make patacones (fried plantain chips) in this virtual program celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.
When: 3 p.m.
More Info: https://www.ccpl.org/events/virtual-hispanic-heritage-month-how-make-patacones
Oct. 14
What: South Carolina State Museum Virtual Astronomy Program. Take a Trip to Saturn! Join Matthew Whitehouse, Observatory Manager at the South Carolina State Museum, as we experience a live view of Saturn (and other night sky objects) from the museum's telescope. If it's cloudy, we'll show you awesome pictures we've taken of night sky objects instead!
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: CCPL's Zoom Server and Facebook page.
Oct. 14 and 21
What: Stories on the Square
Join Main Street Reads every Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. for “Stories on the Square," an outdoor story time with reading by Colleen Rackleff. Kids of all ages welcome. Free juice boxes and fruit snacks served and student discounts to all attendees.
Where: 115 S. Main St., Summerville
More info: Mainstreetreads.com
Through October
What: Free Kids Drum Circle in the back lot at Charleston Pour House at 1977 Maybank Highway on James Island.
When: Saturdays, 4 p.m.
More info: https://charlestonpourhouse.com
Virtual Tours and Curriculum
The Vatican Museum
You can enjoy 360 degree views of nine rooms in the Vatican Museum, including the Sistine Halls and many others. tinyurl.com/wq5xc2h
National Gallery of Art
Their children’s video tours offer a selection of 50 video tours allowing you to take a closer look together and explore paintings, people, places and surprising scenes from distant lands and times. nga.gov/blog/ten-digital-education-resources.html
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The #metkids page on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website allows kids to explore the kid’s exhibit throughout the museum through a kid-friendly illustrated map. metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/
The British Museum
Their super interactive map allows users to roll through history and stop on items that they may find interesting. It’s great for the younger history enthusiasts among us. britishmuseum.withgoogle.com
Audubon for Kids!
The Audubon Society aims to bring together activities from across Audubon’s national network of environmental educators, including the classroom curriculum Audubon Adventures, plus related DIY activities and content from Audubon’s editors. audubon.org/get-outside/activities/audubon-for-kids
The Louvre
Visit the museum’s exhibition rooms and galleries, contemplate the facades of the Louvre and come along on a virtual tour, thanks to the sponsorship of Shiseido. louvre.fr
The Eiffel Tour
Take a virtual trip to the heart of this emblematic Parisian monument and see the Eiffel Tower like you’ve never seen it before. With a first-person perspective, panoramas and an interactive historical journey, they have brought together the very best virtual tours of Paris’ Iron Lady to offer readers an extraordinary immersive experience. On the occasion of the Eiffel Tower’s 130th anniversary, TV5 Monde created a 360-degree virtual reality tour that reveals every aspect of the tower in three minutes, featuring sunrise from the Champ-de-Mars and a panoramic ascent to the top, both inside and out. See the Eiffel Tower as if you were there, and much more. The tour also takes you beyond the summit and behind the scenes to discover an unrivaled view of the French capital. toureiffel.paris/en/news/130-years/virtual-tour-eiffel-tower
Air and Space Anywhere
Anytime, anywhere you can enjoy a variety of online programs, stories, videos, activities, virtual tours and resources from the Air and Space Museum. They’ve compiled some of their best digital resources and they’re continually adding new content, so please check back. Join Air and Space on social media to stay connected with their latest stories and digital experiences and let them know what you’d like to see online. airandspace.si.edu/anywhere
Go to Disney World Virtually
A trip to Disney is out of the question right now but these YouTube videos can take you there. Some cool rides include Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Frozen Ride and Mystic Manor. youtube.com/watch?v=fh5QFhUz43U&feature=youtu.be, youtube.com/watch?v=fKipgkOdYIc&feature=youtu.be, youtube.com/watch?v=5VIG2p8k6Dg&feature=youtu.be
Machu Picchu
The tour provides virtual 360 degree views that allow you to zoom in and out with a background of historic information. Drag to look around at various overlook points. youvisit.com/tour/machupicchu
The Great Wall of China
As China’s most famous attraction, the Great Wall of China is an essential stop on all China tours. Commonly considered a wonder of the world, the Great Wall boasts a history of over 2,000 years and stretches more than 3,000 miles across several provinces of northern China, making it one of the most impressive ancient structures on the planet. Now you can take a virtual tour. thechinaguide.com/destination/great-wall-of-china