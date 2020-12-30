Lowcountry Parent Calendar

Jan. 2
Virtual Storytime
Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
WHEN: 10 a.m. every day
WHERE: Live on Facebook
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Live Storytime with Rapunzel
Join Curiouser Entertainment on their Facebook page as Rapunzel reads a story and interacts with your little one live.
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Live on Facebook
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: facebook.com/curiouserentertainment
Jan. 4
Sensory and Special Needs Private Play Time
Bring your family and friends for sensory and special needs private play time at OutSlide In! Families can enjoy the playground before it opens to general admission play.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-noon
WHERE: OutSlide In inside Citadel Mall
PRICE: $5.95 (ages 2 and under), $9.95 (ages 3 and up), adults free
MORE INFO: facebook.com/OutSlideIn
Jan. 5
Coding and Robotics Class
Design your own projects using 2 types of microcontrollers and 2 robots while learning to code. Designed for homeschoolers who are interested in student-led learning, with the instructor acting more as a facilitator and resource than teacher.
WHEN: 1 p.m.
WHERE: Rollins Edwards Community Center, Summerville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: facebook.com/essteamlab
Micro:bit Coding Class
Students in grades 6-8 will learn how to code with the Micro:bit, a pocket sized computer that has LEDs, buttons, sensors, and more. We'll use block coding to create a variety of projects from games to home accessories. Participants get to keep the Micro:bit after class is over.
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
WHERE: Rollins Edwards Community Center, Summerville
PRICE: $70 for 6 weeks
MORE INFO: facebook.com/essteamlab
Virtual Trivia Tuesdays
Hosted by the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, trivia Tuesdays are a great opportunity to virtually mingle with friends, compete for bragging rights and perhaps even learn something cool. Questions feature a mix of science facts, current news, pop culture and scientific discoveries. Virtual Trivia Tuesdays are played on Kahoot and YouTube. Once you complete your registration, you will receive an email with instructions on how to join the game.
WHEN: 6-7 p.m.
WHERE: Online
MORE INFO: facebook.com/naturalsciences
The American Revolution 101: A Historical Seminar
How did people become Revolutionaries? How did the Revolution survive its darkest hour? How revolutionary was the war? What kind of nation did the Revolution create? In this interactive virtual class series, explore the four questions that are at the heart of the Museum. Learn about the origins, events, and people of the American Revolution through readings, virtual talks and tours, and class discussion. This special four-class seminar takes place on Tuesdays throughout January (Jan. 5, 12, 19, 26)
WHEN: 7-8:30 p.m
WHERE: Virtual
PRICE: $80/members; $100/general admission
MORE INFO: amrevmuseum.org/events/the-american-revolution-101-a-historical-seminar
Jan. 6
Screen Free Coding Club
For K-2nd graders, learn the basics of coding without using a screen! Coding teaches logical thinking and problem solving. We'll do a few interactive activities to teach some skills and terms, then use the Ozobot, a small robot coded by drawing codes with markers.
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
WHERE: Rollins Edwards Community Center, Summerville
PRICE: $50 for 4 weeks
MORE INFO: facebook.com/essteamlab
Jan. 8
Crazy Circuits
Build circuits using a variety of materials such as playdough, circuit cubes, and more! Participants will be able to take home some of the completed projects. For students in grades 3-5.
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
WHERE: Rollins Edwards Community Center, Summerville
PRICE: $50 for 4 weeks
MORE INFO: facebook.com/essteamlab
Jan. 9
Live Storytime with Beauty
Join Curiouser Entertainment on their Facebook page as Beauty reads a story and interacts with your little one live.
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Live on Facebook
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: facebook.com/curiouserentertainment
Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre presents Suessical™ Kids
Give the gift of a trip to see the "Whos down in Whoville" this Holiday season! Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre presents Seussical™ KIDS sponsored by Hoffman Law Firm, LLC at College of Charleston's historic Sottile Theatre! This Dr. Seuss-inspired musical, performed by local talent ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old, is sure to bring smiles and giggles to all while captivating even the youngest of "Whos"!
WHEN: Jan. 9 and 10, 2-4 p.m.
WHERE: College of Charleston Sottile Theatre
PRICE: $50-$132
MORE INFO: charlestonacademyofmusicaltheatre.com
Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre presents Disney’s High School Musical Jr.
See Disney Channel's smash hit, High School Musical, come to life this holiday season! Charleston Academy of Musical Theatre presents Disney's High School Musical Jr. sponsored by Hoffman Law Firm, LLC at College of Charleston's historic Sottile Theatre! This television sensation turned musical, performed by local talent ranging in age from 12 to 16 years old, is sure to make anyone want to "Bop to the Top!"
WHEN: Jan. 9 and 10, 5-7 p.m.
WHERE: College of Charleston Sottile Theatre
PRICE: $60-$172
MORE INFO: charlestonacademyofmusicaltheatre.com
Jan. 10
Vincent van Gogh Art Tour
Take a live virtual tour of Vincent van Gogh’s life and artistic career. In this tour, we will explore historic facts, famous paintings, drawings, letters, and how he became an Impressionist. Your guide, Kitty, will walk you through the stages of his life through viewing the art that he created.
WHEN: 2-4 p.m.
WHERE: Virtual (Zoom)
PRICE: $15
MORE INFO: facebook.com/events/209517510700893
Jan. 21
Disney on Ice presents Dream Big
Believing is just the beginning at Disney On Ice presents Dream Big. Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom and the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe!
WHEN: Jan. 21, 7 p.m.; Jan. 22, 7 p.m.; Jan. 23, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-dream-big
Jan. 23
Lowcountry Food Truck Festival
Started as a way to bring some normalcy back to consumers and the general public, Lowcountry Food Truck Festival is the first major festival of its kind in Goose Creek.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
WHERE: 519 N. Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
MORE INFO: facebook.com/lowcountryfoodtruckfestival