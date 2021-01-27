Lowcountry Parent Calendar

*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.
Feb. 1
Virtual Storytime
Stories, songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians.
WHEN: 10 a.m. every day
WHERE: Live on Facebook
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Make It Monday
Each Monday, OutSlide In offers a different craft or activity for you and your child to make and take! The activity is independent and available while supplies last. The activities will vary each week and are included with regular general admission for the day.
WHEN: 10:30-11 a.m.
WHERE: OutSlide In (Citadel Mall)
MORE INFO: facebook.com/bizzybeeplay
Feb. 2
Story Time Tuesday
Come, play, and run out all your energy and then check out a fun story and craft activity with the Bizzy Bee Team! Included with general admission for a limited time!
WHEN: 11 a.m.
WHERE: OutSlide In (Citadel Mall)
MORE INFO: facebook.com/bizzybeeplay
Feb. 3
SC Stingrays vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits
WHEN: Pick drops at 7:05 p.m.
WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: Starting at $21 each plus $10 for parking
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events
Feb. 5
Virtual DIY Confetti Eggs
Head over to the Charleston County Public Library’s Facebook page and learn how to make confetti eggs to celebrate whatever you want! You'll need an egg, food coloring, vinegar, and confetti.
WHEN: 3 p.m.
WHERE: Live on Facebook
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Homeschool in the Parks: An Outing on Owls
Through fun and engaging activities, learn about the distinct characteristics of the owls that call Charleston home. You will gain a better understanding of their diet, habitat, and unique features. We might even spot one of these amazing avians on a guided walk through their natural environment. Bring a set of binoculars and your sense of adventure; we will supply the rest.
WHEN: 4-5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
PRICE: $5/child
MORE INFO: ccprc.com
Feb. 7
Sensory Sunday Playday
A sensory sensitive play day for our friends with special needs and their families. No crowd, low lights, no loud music, plenty of space! Just make sure everyone has socks!
WHEN: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: OutSlide In (Citadel Mall)
MORE INFO: facebook.com/bizzybeeplay
Feb. 10
SC Stingrays vs. Florida Everblades
WHEN: Pick drops at 7:05 p.m.
WHERE: North Charleston Coliseum, 5001 Coliseum Drive
PRICE: Starting at $21 each plus $10 for parking
MORE INFO: northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com/events
Feb. 12
Parents Night Out
Fun for you. Fun for them. Tickets include pizza, drinks, face painting, glow party, and endless fun throughout the entire playground. Limited spots are available. Advanced ticket purchase highly recommended. Parents Night Out is ideal for kids age 4-12 years old (must be potty trained).
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: OutSlide In (Citadel Mall)
PRICE: $35 for the first child and $30 for additional children
MORE INFO: outslidein.com/parents-night-out
Feb. 13
Heal with Hearts: Kids Drum Circle
Heal with HeARTS mission is to provide educational projects in the visual and performing arts to children with challenging life circumstances. Bring your own drum or use the ones provided.
WHEN: 4 p.m.
WHERE: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: charlestonpourhouse.com/show
Creating Characters and Stories: Illustration Workshop with Clare Pernice
Taught by professional picture book author, illustrator, and instructor Clare Pernice, Young artists (ages 8-11) will learn about creating characters and stories while developing their own unique illustration style.
WHEN: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting Street, Charleston
PRICE: $55 members; $65 non-members
MORE INFO: gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events/
Feb. 15
Circuit Makers Camp
Students grades 1-5 will be taught the basics of electrical circuits, then provided materials to make their own project using conductive materials and accessories. Participants will be using and get to take home a Makey Makey Go, the “invention kit on a keychain”, as part of the class cost (retails for $25).
WHEN: Noon-4 p.m.
WHERE: Rollins Edwards Community Center, Summerville
PRICE: $60
MORE INFO: facebook.com/essteamlab
Feb. 18
Virtual Storytime at the Gibbes
Join us for a Virtual Storytime in collaboration with the Charleston County Public Library. Families will enjoy stories and songs inspired by temporary exhibitions and works in the permanent collection and recorded in the Gibbes galleries. Storytime will air on Facebook @theGibbesMuseum.
WHEN: 10-10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Facebook @theGibbesMuseum
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events/
Third Thursday
On the third Thursday of each month, Historic Downtown Summerville transforms into a special marketplace featuring local entertainment, craft vendors and artisans, to complement the extended hours of our eclectic shops, boutiques and restaurants.
WHEN: 6-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Historic Downtown Summerville
PRICE: Free
MORE INFO: summervilledream.org/third-thursdays
Feb. 20
Captain’s Comic Expo 2021
Charleston's biggest comic book and pop culture event return. The 13th annual Captain's Comic Expo is hosted by Captain's Comics and Toys, will feature comic book and toy dealers from across the southeast, comic book professionals, special guests, cosplay, and much more.
WHEN: 10 am.-5 p.m.. Saturday and Sunday
WHERE: 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
PRICE: $15-$50
MORE INFO: captainscomicexpo.com
Saturday Morning Art Camp: The Art of Africa
Join teaching artist Janell Walker Smalls on Saturdays for a fun morning of artmaking inspired by art and artists from around the world. In this session, we will explore one of the world’s largest continent and take a look at African Masks. Young artists will create their own African Mask using geometric shapes and multiple mediums such as cardboard, raffia ribbons, paints, paper, stamps, and more. Also, young artists will discover other artists who were influenced by African Masks such as Pablo Picasso and Romare Bearden.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: The Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting Street, Charleston
PRICE: $55 members; $65 non-members
MORE INFO: gibbesmuseum.org/programs-events/