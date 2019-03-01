Sometimes you've got to go out of your comfort zone to learn something new. Luckily, with so many events going on in the Lowcountry this month, it's easy to dive right in and live your life to fullest!
Whether or not you're a newcomer to the art scene, the Artwalk is a laid back way to enjoy art and a glass of wine. Experience the Charleston Gallery Association Artwalk with over 40 art galleries participating. The free event takes place 5-8 p.m. Mar. 1 at various art galleries in downtown Charleston. charlestongalleryassociation.com.
Be a tourist in your own town. In the depths of winter, the beauty of camellias enhance the gardens with thousands of blossoms. Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias, including the 1786 Reine des Fleurs, one of the first camellias planted in America. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Mar. 1-Mar. 16 at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Camellia Walks are included with general admission (free for members), however reservations are required as space is limited. Your reservation does not include general admission to Middleton Place. middletonplace.org
Come enjoy all the play with none of the pay during Charleston County Park's Customer Appreciation Day on Mar. 3. Admission is free, and you can register for a chance to win a variety of park pass memberships. Accept our invitation for a fun-filled day of adventure. Whisk the family away to palmetto-lined vistas, savor a picnic lunch along tidal creeks or stroll leisurely on self-guided nature trails. The free event runs from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at all Charleston County parks. ccprc.com
Spend your Monday night singing along to your favorite tunes at the The Sound of Music Sing Along. A tuneful, heartwarming story, it is based on the real life story of the Von Trapp Family singers, one of the world's best-known concert groups in the era immediately preceding World War II. Julie Andrews plays the role of Maria, the tomboyish postulant at an Austrian abbey who becomes a governess in the home of a widowed naval captain with seven children, and brings a new love of life and music into the home. Show starts Mar. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Tickets are $8.
People from all over the world pour into the Charleston for the Charleston Wine + Food Festival but have you ever been to an event? Make this year the year! Don’t miss various locations downtown and around Charleston for exclusive dinners, wine tastings, workshops, excursions and seminars. Charleston Wine + Food is a cultural entity that champions the region’s unique food ways through world-renowned culinary experiences. Fueled by a contagious passion for the people and places that make Charleston worth celebrating, the annual festival infuses homegrown flavor with top chefs, winemakers, authors, storytellers, artisans and food enthusiasts from around the globe for a five-day event that spans the first full weekend each March. The festival runs from Mar. 6-10 at various locations downtown and around Charleston. charlestonwineandfood.com
Experience Irish culture at the Lowcountry Irish Music Festival. The Charleston Music Hall is thrilled to partner with Carroll Brown Music to present The Third Annual Lowcountry Irish Music Festival. The Lowcountry Irish Festival is a musical and cultural Irish Festival celebrating all things uniquely Irish in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Don’t miss a family-friendly day filled with live music, dance, history and Irish culture. The event starts at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., Charleston. Tickets are $20 for the daytime concert, $20 for the evening concert and $35 for an all day pass.. charlestonmusichall.com
Don't miss American Girl Live Mar. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. American Girl Live is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. Come along to sleepover camp with some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams and learn the power of friendship. Tickets run from $25- $110. gaillardcenter.org
Dive into the history that makes Charleston magical at the 72nd Annual Festival of Houses and Gardens. There’s no lovelier time in Charleston than spring and no better way to experience the city’s charm than by attending the Festival of Houses and Gardens. Step inside the private houses and gardens of some of the city’s most stunning properties, learn about Charleston’s distinctive architecture and history and celebrate our unique culture. Mar. 13-Apr. 18 throughout downtown Charleston. Check website for details. historiccharleston.org
Learn about why reptiles make the world go round at the Herp Heroes: Reptiles & Amphibians! Practice your herpetology skills by learning about these cold-blooded creatures. Discover what an indicator species is and which reptiles and amphibians are considered indicator species. Find out more about citizen scientist opportunities like iNaturalist, where you report what you see in nature and FrogWatch, where you help protect wetlands by reporting on the calls of frogs and toads. Hear about how the pet trade affects these creeping, crawling critters and how you can make responsible decisions about pet ownership. The event runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at The South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston. For pricing and to register, please call (843) 577-FISH (3474). scaquarium.org