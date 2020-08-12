Weekly Roundup of Family-Friendly (Mostly Virtual) Events: Aug. 11-18

Are you looking for ways to cool off with the kids now that summer is in full effect? Here are a few of our favorite events of the week.
Shark Week at the South Carolina Aquarium is this week. Swim on into the Aquarium – Shark Week is back! Don’t miss this JAWesome good time as we celebrate these misunderstood monsters of the sea. During your visit, participate in a shark-themed scavenger hunt for a special prize, learn about sharks through pop-up programming and join fellow Aquarium animals in celebrating these fintastic friends! Shark Week activities are free with Aquarium admission or membership. Aug. 9-15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. scaquarium.org
The Charleston Gaillard Center is thrilled to announce the continuation of their Lowcountry Listens program with five new performances, presented in part by First National Bank. The free, virtual music series will air online for five weeks. Each performance is recorded in the Martha and John M. Rivers Performance Hall and features four to five songs. Viewers can tune into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. on gaillardcenter.org, on Facebook Live, and on YouTube Live. The 25-30 minute videos will remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure. Richard Todd, host of “The Morning Buzz” on 105.5 The Bridge, will introduce each performance. The Gaillard Center will have a Lowcountry Listens poster, featuring art by Sarah White, available for purchase. galliardcenter.org
For the adults, don’t miss this Virtual tasting with Hirsch Vineyards, and winemaker Jasmine Hirsch. Hirsch Vineyards was home to a slew of talented winemakers over the past decade and a half, and just this past year David’s daughter Jasmine decided to take on full-time winemaking herself. We are honored that Jasmine can spend an hour with us this week before harvest really takes over her life! She is a delightful person, her dad’s story is incredible, and the wines are stunning. In other words, you don’t want to miss this one! You can see the full lineup of featured wines below. Since these are at a higher price point than past tastings we are offering 20 percent even if you are just purchasing one wine. Please email sarah@edmundsoast.com to reserve yours for curbside pickup or to learn more! (We send the zoom link out on Wednesdays to those that sign up.) And yes we will have two cheeses from Counter Cheese Caves that pair beautifully with Pinot Noir that you can add on for $20!
Don’t miss Facebook Live Princess Parties. Join the princess friends live on our Facebook page as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs and more. This will be a free, reoccurring event (no membership required)! Be sure to follow us on Facebook to stay updated! This week’s character is Alice in Wonderland Saturday, August 15 at 6 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/y3z47dq9
Fun Virtual Tours and Curriculum
The Metropolitan Museum of Art
The #metkids page on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s website allows kids to explore the kid’s exhibit throughout the museum through a kid-friendly illustrated map. metmuseum.org/art/online-features/metkids/
The British Museum
Their super interactive map allows users to roll through history and stop on items that they may find interesting. It’s great for the younger history enthusiasts among us. britishmuseum.withgoogle.com
Audubon for Kids!
The Audubon Society aims to bring together activities from across Audubon’s national network of environmental educators, including the classroom curriculum Audubon Adventures, plus related DIY activities and content from Audubon’s editors. audubon.org/get-outside/activities/audubon-for-kids
The Louvre
Visit the museum’s exhibition rooms and galleries, contemplate the facades of the Louvre and come along on a virtual tour, thanks to the sponsorship of Shiseido. louvre.fr
The Eiffel Tour
Take a virtual trip to the heart of this emblematic Parisian monument and see the Eiffel Tower like you’ve never seen it before. With a first-person perspective, panoramas and an interactive historical journey, they have brought together the very best virtual tours of Paris’ Iron Lady to offer readers an extraordinary immersive experience. On the occasion of the Eiffel Tower’s 130th anniversary, TV5 Monde created a 360-degree virtual reality tour that reveals every aspect of the tower in three minutes, featuring sunrise from the Champ-de-Mars and a panoramic ascent to the top, both inside and out. See the Eiffel Tower as if you were there, and much more. The tour also takes you beyond the summit and behind the scenes to discover an unrivaled view of the French capital. toureiffel.paris/en/news/130-years/virtual-tour-eiffel-tower
Air and Space Anywhere
Anytime, anywhere you can enjoy a variety of online programs, stories, videos, activities, virtual tours and resources from the Air and Space Museum. They’ve compiled some of their best digital resources and they’re continually adding new content, so please check back. Join Air and Space on social media to stay connected with their latest stories and digital experiences and let them know what you’d like to see online. airandspace.si.edu/anywhere
Go to Disney World Virtually
A trip to Disney is out of the question right now but these YouTube videos can take you there. Some cool rides include Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Frozen Ride and Mystic Manor. youtube.com/watch?v=fh5QFhUz43U&amp;feature=youtu.be, youtube.com/watch?v=fKipgkOdYIc&amp;feature=youtu.be, youtube.com/watch?v=5VIG2p8k6Dg&feature=youtu.be