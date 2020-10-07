Weekly Roundup October 9-11 Virtual and social-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Annual fall traditions may look a little different this year, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had! Here is what’s happening around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Oct. 9
One of our favorite fall traditions, West Farm Corn Maze, is open weekends through Nov. 1. Hours of operation are Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 10am-7pm. Advanced tickets are encouraged. For more information, as well as health and safety guidelines, visit westfarmcornmaze.com.
Drive-In the Woods is an unparalleled outdoor movie experience on the 6000 acre Woodlands Nature Reserve that combines the serenity of the outdoors with a spacious, safe, and appropriately-distanced evening under the stars. Gates open 5 p.m. with live music 5-7 p.m. Each night includes an early, family-friendly feature (PG/P3-13) followed by a late show with movies sure to make you laugh, scream, or both. Tickets are $40 per vehicle for up to 4 people, additional add-on passengers are $10 each (maximum 8 people per site). This week’s movie selections include Hotel Transylvania (7 p.m.) and IT (9:30 p.m.) on Friday and Scooby-Doo (7 p.m.) and Child’s Play (9:30 p.m.) on Saturday. For more information and tickets, visit woodlandsnaturereserve.com/drive-in-the-woods
Get your fill of gills, chills and thrills when you visit the Aquarium! New for 2020, the Haunted Trail at the South Carolina Aquarium is an experience unlike any other, and it is sure to make your next Aquarium visit your most thrilling one yet! Enter the Haunted Trail to traverse through eight spooky-themed rooms for an eerie adventure you’ll never forget. Creepy crawlers, ghostly ghouls and many more scary surprises await you. The Haunted Trail is open from Oct. 1-31 and is free with aquarium admission or membership. Visit scaquarium.org/hauntedtrail for more information or to reserve tickets.
The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch Drive Through Halloween Trail is open Fridays and Saturdays (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon-6 p.m.) through October. Admission is just $10 per vehicle. For safety, visitors will stay in their vehicles and drive along this trail to view all the exciting scenes with “creatures” and colorful themed displays along the way. After you exit the drive-through trail, there will be directions to where you can park, so your group can exit your vehicle to explore the corn maze together socially distanced from others. Tickets are available for purchase on-site, but for more information visit www.boonehallplantation.com/special_event/the-boone-hall-pumpkin-patch
Saturday, Oct. 10
Calling all princesses! Curiouser Entertainment is hosting free Facebook Live Princess Parties every Saturday in October at 6 p.m. Join various princess friends as they read stories, answer questions, sing songs, and more! This Saturday’s special guest is Beauty. For a full list of upcoming dates and characters, visit their facebook.com/curiouserentertainment
Live music, delicious treats, hot beverages and local art, what better way to spend a beautiful fall day?! Magnolia’s Autumn on the Ashley Arts and Craft Fair is back on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m-4:30 p.m. Dozens of Lowcountry artisans will feature their handcrafted items for sale including wood carvings, paintings, textiles, jewelry, photography, natural skincare, lawn art, and more. This is a great opportunity for the whole family to support local artists AND get a jump start on your holiday shopping. https://fb.me/e/1wfNGVEo9
Sunset views and blockbuster movies with the Charleston Harbor in sight! Head to Holy City Drive-In at Patriot’s Point for a screening of Hotel Transylvania (PG) at 7:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring decorating supplies such as paints and markers to participate in a pumpkin paint off. The best pumpkin will win a prize! Lawn and vehicle tickets are available for adults ($12), military and senior citizens ($10), and children 10 and under ($8). holycitydrivein.com
Find your perfect pumpkin at the St. James United Methodist Church Annual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkin patch is daily October 31 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. COVID Safety precautions are in place to protect volunteers and the community. St. James United Methodist Church is located at 512 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek. www.stjamesumcgc.org