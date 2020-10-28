Weekly Roundup October 30 - November 1 Virtual and social-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Halloween is sure to look different this year, but there are still plenty of ways your family can celebrate in safe, socially distant ways. Here are events happening around the Lowcountry this weekend:
Friday, Oct. 30
Join the Hanahan Recreation Department for their annual Trunk or Treat and Movie in the Park ft. Casper. This family-friendly event is perfect for everyone, so grab your blankets and chairs and head over to the Hanahan Amphitheater at 3100 Mabeline Road. Trunk or Treat begins at 6 p.m., followed by a costume contest at 7 p.m. and the movie. facebook.com/hanahan.recreation
The City of Charleston Recreation Department is hosting a Trick or Treat Boo Thru. Sign up for a time slot between 3:30-6:30 p.m. to drive through a mile of Halloween fun along the Hampton Park loop! You will receive goodies from community exhibitors, get funny family pictures taken in your vehicle, tune into spooky Halloween music, hunt for pumpkins, and much more. All attendees are required to stay in their vehicles, but feel free to wear your costumes and decorate your vehicles for extra fun and prizes. charleston-sc.gov/2466/Trick-or-Treat-Boo-Thru
It’s the final showing at the Drive-In the Woods—an unparalleled outdoor movie experience on the 6000 acre Woodlands Nature Reserve that combines the serenity of the outdoors with a spacious, safe, and appropriately-distanced evening under the stars. This week’s movie selections include Ghostbusters (1984) at 7 p.m. and Halloween (2018) at 9:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. with live music 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per vehicle for up to 4 people, additional add-on passengers are $10 each (maximum 8 people per site). For more information and tickets, visit woodlandsnaturereserve.com/drive-in-the-woods
Get your fill of gills, chills and thrills when you visit the Aquarium! New for 2020, the Haunted Trail at the South Carolina Aquarium is an experience unlike any other, and it is sure to make your next Aquarium visit your most thrilling one yet! Enter the Haunted Trail to traverse through eight spooky-themed rooms for an eerie adventure you’ll never forget. Creepy crawlers, ghostly ghouls and many more scary surprises await you. The Haunted Trail is open from Oct. 1-31 and is free with aquarium admission or membership. Visit scaquarium.org/hauntedtrail for more information or to reserve tickets.
Sunset views and blockbuster movies with the Charleston Harbor in sight! Head to Holy City Drive-In at Patriot’s Point for a special double feature of Friday the 13th and Halloween. On Saturday, they’ll be showing the Addams Family (2019). Lawn and vehicle tickets are available for adults ($12), military and senior citizens ($10), and children 10 and under ($8). holycitydrivein.com
Saturday, Oct. 31
Calling all ghosts, goblins, witches, and ghouls: don’t miss out on spooky Halloween Fun on the Yorktown. Come explore a million square feet of family-fun activities, including daytime ghost tours at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. hosted by Bulldog Tours. During your visit, post a photo and tag @Patriots_Point on Instagram to be entered into our touchless costume contest! The winner will receive annual passes to Patriots Point for two people. Anyone dressed in costume will receive the children’s rate for admission. patriotspoint.org/news-and-events
In lieu of the annual trick or treat event, Citadel Mall will host a Ghoulish Grab & Go event near Center Court from 1-3 p.m. Costumed children can pick up a goodie bag from one of the stations located in the common area near Center Court. facebook.com/CitadelMallCharleston
Sunday, Nov.1
Enjoy the West Farm Corn Maze's final day from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Activities include a corn maze, hayride, pumpkin barn, children’s area, farm animals, and more. Advanced tickets are encouraged. For more information, as well as health and safety guidelines, visit westfarmcornmaze.com.