Weekly Roundup October 23-25 Virtual and social-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Spooky season is well underway in the Lowcountry. From family-friendly movie nights to trunk-or-treat events, there’s no shortage of fun this weekend.
Friday, Oct. 23
Join us for a fun night out at the Post and Courier’s Drive-In Movie Night! We’re featuring The 1984 film, Ghostbusters! Come dressed in your best costume for a chance to win $100! Take a photo in our Halloween photo both, share it to social media and tag @lowcountryparent to enter. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., and the movie starts at 8. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3lMVseI
The City of Charleston Police Department hosts their first-ever Halloween Howl from 4-6 p.m. at 180 Lockwood Blvd. This event is very similar to a trunk or treat, a safer alternative for children to trick or treat. There will live music, prizes and more. The community will judge the best-decorated patrol car! facebook.com/CityofCharlestonPD
Get your fill of gills, chills and thrills when you visit the Aquarium! New for 2020, the Haunted Trail at the South Carolina Aquarium is an experience unlike any other, and it is sure to make your next Aquarium visit your most thrilling one yet! Enter the Haunted Trail to traverse through eight spooky-themed rooms for an eerie adventure you’ll never forget. Creepy crawlers, ghostly ghouls and many more scary surprises await you. The Haunted Trail is open from Oct. 1-31 and is free with aquarium admission or membership. Visit scaquarium.org/hauntedtrail for more information or to reserve tickets.
Join the Summerville Parks & Recreation Department for a free outdoor Halloween movie night ft. Hotel Transylvania. This family-friendly event is perfect for everyone, so grab your blankets and chairs and head over to Gahagan Park at 515 W. Boundary St. in Summerville. The movie starts at dusk around 6:45 p.m. facebook.com/SummervilleParksandRec
Saturday, Oct. 24
Pivotal Fitness is hosting a Trunk or Treat event at their Summerville location (1635 Old Trolley Rd.) from 5-6:30 p.m. Vendors will be handing out grab & go style treats in an outdoor space. facebook.com/PivotalFitnessSummerville
Experience the Mysterious Life of Owls at the Center for Birds of Prey in Awendaw. Visitors will be immersed in the world of owls and have the opportunity to view 14 different species on display as well as in free flight during an all owl demonstration. A variety of activities for owl lovers of all ages will include close encounters with owls on the gloves of our education staff, hands-on activities with owl “bio-artifacts,” owl pellet dissections, an introduction to owl vocalization, and “Owl in the Wood” flight demonstrations with up-close flyovers by several owls. Limited space available and advanced purchase is suggested. facebook.com/SCBirdsofPrey
Sunset views and blockbuster movies with the Charleston Harbor in sight! Head to Holy City Drive-In at Patriot’s Point for a screening of Hotel Transylvania (PG) at 7:30 p.m. Lawn and vehicle tickets are available for adults ($12), military, and senior citizens ($10), and children 10 and under ($8). holycitydrivein.com
Sunday, Oct. 25
Find your perfect pumpkin at the St. James United Methodist Church Annual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkin patch is daily October 31 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. COVID Safety precautions are in place to protect volunteers and the community. St. James United Methodist Church is located at 512 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek.stjamesumcgc.org
One of our favorite fall traditions, West Farm Corn Maze, is open weekends through Nov. 1. Hours of operation are Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy the corn maze, hayride, pumpkin barn, children’s area, farm animals, and more. Advanced tickets are encouraged. For more information, as well as health and safety guidelines, visit westfarmcornmaze.com.
The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch Drive Through Halloween Trail is open Fridays and Saturdays (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon-6 p.m.) through October. Admission is just $10 per vehicle. For safety, visitors will stay in their vehicles and drive along this trail to view all the exciting scenes with “creatures” and colorful themed displays along the way. After you exit the drive-through trail, there will be directions to where you can park, so your group can exit your vehicle to explore the corn maze together socially distanced from others. Tickets are available for purchase on-site, but for more information visit boonehallplantation.com