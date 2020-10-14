Weekly Roundup October 16-18 Virtual and social-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

Scarecrows, hayrides and pumpkins, oh my! Fall is in the air in the Lowcountry this weekend. Check out our top picks for virtual and socially-distanced events that are sure to be fun for the whole family.
Friday, October 16
Get back to your roots at Hometown Roots Farm Fall Festival in Summerville. Every Thursday-Sunday in October families can enjoy fun fall activities, including hayrides, pumpkins, barrel train rides, farm animals and more. Tickets are $4 (Thurs.) and $5 (Fri.-Sat.) for ages 3 and up. For more information, visit facebook.com/hometownrootsfarm.
Guests of all ages are invited to the annual Scarecrows on the Square hosted by JSL of Summerville. Stop by any time from Oct. 9-24 to check out the creativity on display around Hutchinson Square in the heart of Summerville. Scarecrows are created by businesses, civic groups, individuals and schools. Remember to vote for your favorite Scarecrow! Votes are $0.25 each and will be collected at Guerin’s Pharmacy, Simple Treasures, Cuppa Manna Cafe, and Wine & Tapas Bar. Proceeds support JSL of Summerville’s School Supply Fund for Dorchester School Districts 2 and 4. jslsummerville.com/events
One of our favorite fall traditions, West Farm Corn Maze, is open weekends through November 1. Hours of operation are Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m.-10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy the corn maze, hayride, pumpkin barn, children’s area, farm animals, and more. Advanced tickets are encouraged. For more information, as well as health and safety guidelines, visit westfarmcornmaze.com.
Drive-In the Woods is an unparalleled outdoor movie experience on the 6000 acre Woodlands Nature Reserve that combines the serenity of the outdoors with a spacious, safe, and appropriately-distanced evening under the stars. Gates open 5 p.m. with live music 5-7 p.m. Each night includes an early, family-friendly feature (PG/P3-13) followed by a late show with movies sure to make you laugh, scream, or both. Tickets are $40 per vehicle for up to 4 people; additional add-on passengers are $10 each (maximum 8 people per site). This week’s movie selections include Monster House (7 p.m.) and Zombie Land (9:30 p.m.) on Friday and Goosebumps II (7 p.m.) and Get Out (9:30 p.m.) on Saturday. For more information and tickets, visit woodlandsnaturereserve.com/drive-in-the-woods.
Get your fill of gills, chills and thrills when you visit the Aquarium! New for 2020, the Haunted Trail at the South Carolina Aquarium is an experience unlike any other, and it is sure to make your next Aquarium visit your most thrilling one yet! Enter the Haunted Trail to traverse through eight spooky-themed rooms for an eerie adventure you’ll never forget. Creepy crawlers, ghostly ghouls and many more scary surprises await you. The Haunted Trail is open from Oct. 1-31 and is free with aquarium admission or membership. Visit scaquarium.org/hauntedtrail for more information or to reserve tickets.
The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch Drive Through Halloween Trail is open Fridays and Saturdays (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sundays (noon-6 p.m.) through October. Admission is just $10 per vehicle. For safety, visitors will stay in their cars and drive along this trail to view all the exciting scenes with “creatures” and colorful themed displays along the way. After you exit the drive-through trail, there will be directions to where you can park, so your group can exit your vehicle to explore the corn maze together socially distanced from others. Tickets are available for purchase on-site, but for more information, visit www.boonehallplantation.com/special_event/the-boone-hall-pumpkin-patch
Saturday, October 17
Gather the family for an evening at the opera. Charleston Opera Theater is a free, socially distanced concert performed by an exciting group of professional singers and features some of opera’s greatest hits performed in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. This program appeals to both the opera lover and novice alike. The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. at I’on in Mount Pleasant. charlestonoperatheater.org/events
Sunset views and blockbuster movies with the Charleston Harbor in sight! Head to Holy City Drive-In at Patriot’s Point for a screening of Goosebumps (PG) at 7:30 p.m. Lawn and vehicle tickets are available for adults ($12), military and senior citizens ($10), and children 10 and under ($8). holycitydrivein.com
Find your perfect pumpkin at the St. James United Methodist Church Annual Pumpkin Patch. The pumpkin patch is daily October 31 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. COVID Safety precautions are in place to protect volunteers and the community. St. James United Methodist Church is located at 512 St. James Ave. in Goose Creek. www.stjamesumcgc.org
Sunday, October 18
Join Buxton Books and local authors Stacey Weldon Pierce and Julie Pierce Weldon for Storytime on the Steps of the Charleston Library Society at 164 King St. for a reading of their book Rescued by Rico. Storytime on the Steps is from 1-3 p.m. and ideal for ages 3-9, or really, any “kid” of any age! RSVP is not required. buxtonbooks.com