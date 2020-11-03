Weekly Roundup November 6 - 8 Virtual and social-distanced Family-Friendly Weekend Events

After a chilly start to the week, get out and enjoy some socially-distanced fun. Here are our picks for family-friendly weekend events happening around the Lowcountry:
Friday, Nov. 6
Each day at 10 a.m, the Charleston County Public Library hosts Virtual Storytime including songs, dances and crafts from Charleston County Public Library’s librarians. facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary
Saturday, Nov. 7
Head to Palmetto Island County Park from 9 a.m. to noon for some family fun in the great outdoors. Hosted by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Family Fishing Clinics are an introductory class that will teach skills on how to tie fishing knots, how to rig a rod and reel, casting and the best part is everyone will get to try their hand at fishing. Kids from ages 4 to adults are welcome, but must RSVP to attend. facebook.com/SCDNR
Pirates have invaded Charleston! Cap'n Graybeard needs your help to find his missing treasure map. Beware, mateys, using our proprietary smartphone app you'll encounter VIRTUAL Pirates, Scurvy Dogs and more to help you find the location of his treasure? The first city-wide, family-friendly Pirates Treasure Hunt in Charleston allows for safe distancing for teams of up to 6. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes, team name and highest point totals. One ticket ($50 + $2.75 handling) is good for your team of up to 6 people! scavengee.com/product/the-pirates-treasure-hunt-charleston
Join educator Adam on Facebook Live for Big Game Animals of South Carolina—a virtual class all about South Carolinas Big 3! The class will cover topics like what makes them unique, why they are important, and how to help our local populations. Have a burning question? Ask it on the live feed or send it to adam@oldsanteecanalpark.org adam@oldsanteecanalpark.org before the program! oldsanteecanalpark.org/events
Celebrate our American military heroes at the 8th Annual Red White and Blue Fall Festival hosted by the City of Hanahan. Enjoy games, rides, vendors of all shapes and sizes as well as stage and musical acts from 10 a.m.-4 p.m at the Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Rd. The event is free and open to the public. cityofhanahan.com
Enjoy two great children’s books and authors for a spectacular Stories on the Square. Joining us will be Chris Singleton, inspirational speaker and author of Different and Marybeth Wishart, former teacher and author of Parker the Purple Penguin. The books will be read aloud and families can purchase copies to be personally signed by the authors. Both books carry excellent messages of inclusivity. Stories on the Square is from 10:30 a.m.-noon at Main Street Reads in Summerville. mainstreetreads.com
Get outside with the Girl Scouts of Eastern SC for a free pop-up Party in the Park from 1-2 p.m. at Northwoods Park located at 8348 Greenridge Rd. in North Charleston. This socially distanced, family-friendly event will feature a variety of STEM activities, sweet treats and fun. facebook.com/GirlScoutsESC
Sunday, Nov. 8
To demonstrate their appreciation, Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is offering free general admission from Sunday, Nov. 8 to Saturday, Nov. 14, for retired military personnel and armed forces veterans in the tri-county area (Berkeley, Dorchester and Charleston), their spouses and dependent children. One-time, free admission applies only to the general garden admission and not the separate tours of the house, swamp garden, nature boat, nature train and “Slavery to Freedom” cabins tour. magnoliaplantation.com
*Event information may have changed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Confirm details with event organizers.